FLX Networks Partners with GK3 Capital to Provide Premier Digital Sales and Marketing for Asset Managers and Wealth Management Firms

Collaborative venture sets a new standard for digital-first sales and marketing, revolutionizing engagement for the financial industry

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks , the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, today announced a partnership with GK3 Capital , a trailblazer in digital marketing and sales for financial services.

Leveraging their collective strengths and leading-edge technology, FLX and GK3 will provide an integrated solution to boost business development and client service through advanced digital strategies.

FLX Networks expands the offerings on its comprehensive engagement platform with the addition of GK3's hallmark Digital Distribution™ services. Digital Distribution™ empowers financial services firms to reach more potential clients, automate marketing, elevate sales, accelerate inflows, and enhance client retention in today's digital-first era—at a lower cost.

"Joining forces with GK3 reinforces our vision to create a one-stop ecosystem that transforms how industry players engage and thrive in a digital-centric world," said FLX Founder and CEO Brian Moran.

John Gulino, Founder and CEO of GK3 Capital, added: "Our partnership with FLX Networks is a fusion of expertise, setting a benchmark in digital strategy for financial professionals. We are excited to redefine industry standards and empower asset and wealth managers with sophisticated, future-ready tools."

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset managers, wealth management firms, and financial advisors. We've created a single destination for solutions, services, and engagement. Our members tailor their solutions based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential.

About GK3 Capital

A leader in digital sales and marketing, GK3 Capital helps asset and wealth managers attract clients and increase assets under management with powerful, cost-effective digital strategies.

Learn More:

Discover FLX's solutions: https://flxnetworks.com/ .

Explore GK3's services: https://www.gk3capital.com/ .

Or contact our representatives for a deeper conversation at [email protected] or [email protected] .

SOURCE FLX Networks