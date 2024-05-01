FLX Networks Unveils New Professional Membership, Redefining Engagement in Asset and Wealth Management

Membership delivers a singular destination to learn, connect, and better navigate the complex asset and wealth management ecosystem.

BERNARDSVILLE, N.J., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FLX Networks , the innovative network revolutionizing the engagement experience between asset and wealth managers, today announced the launch of its Professional Membership, aimed at empowering industry professionals with unparalleled access, productivity enhancements, and exclusive financial benefits.

Since its inception four years ago, FLX Networks has been at the forefront of reshaping how professionals in the asset and wealth management industry connect, access investment ideas, and leverage business services. With the introduction of FLX Professional Memberships, individuals can unlock value for themselves and their team members, clients through aggregated insights, data, and solutions.

"With a FLX Networks membership, professionals can simplify their digital lives, increase productivity, and unlock significant financial rewards, all within a vibrant and supportive community," said FLX Networks Founder and CEO Brian Moran. "Whether you're searching to deliver more value to your team members or clients, FLX Networks offers the ultimate productivity enhancer."

Membership Tiers:

Get Smarter, Fast with Freemium Membership: Access exclusive industry insights, investment ideas, thought leadership, and discounted business services.

Grow Your Network with Basic Membership: In addition to Freemium benefits, develop new and deepen existing relationships with industry professionals by networking through FLX's Community.

Get Practical AI, Tailored for Professionals with Plus Membership: Access Basic benefits and gather real-time diverse insights and generate AI-facilitated summaries for engaging personalized client and prospect campaigns in seconds through FLX AI.

Invest In Your Future with Premier Membership: For less than a dollar a day, access all prior benefits while earning you thousands of dollars towards college tuition at over 450 participating colleges through FLX Tuition Rewards (FTR). With annual rewards of 10,000 tuition reward points, members can leverage these points for significant discounts on college tuition. FTR points vest immediately, are non-taxable, and offer a remarkable return on investment over time. Members who join by 6/30/24 earn an additional 10,000 points this year.

About FLX Networks

FLX Networks solves substantial pain points shared by asset managers and wealth management firms. We've created a single destination for an integrated experience with business solutions, technology services, and virtual engagement. Our members tailor their solutions based on their business needs and goals, offering productivity, cost savings, and growth potential. Discover FLX's solutions: https://flxnetworks.com/ .

