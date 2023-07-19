FLYERSRIGHTS.ORG RESPONDS TO FAA'S DENIAL OF MINIMUM SEAT SIZE STANDARDS

The passenger group's petition for reconsideration raises factual issues and omissions in the FAA's April denial letter

WASHINGTON, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyersRights.org submitted its Petition for Reconsideration to the FAA, requesting the FAA reconsider its April denial of FlyersRights.org's October 2022 minimum seat size rulemaking petition. The seat rulemaking petition asked the FAA to set 9 specific minimum seat size dimensions that would accommodate the safety and health needs of at least 90% of the American public and that would fulfill its obligations under the 2018 FAA Reauthorization Act.

In April 2023, the FAA denied the petition, claiming that minimum seat standards are not presently necessary for safety. The FAA cited the Emergency Evacuation Standards Aviation Rulemaking Committee (ARC) report that stated that overall safety for emergency evacuations is high. The FAA also argued that deep vein thrombosis is present in all forms of long distance travel, not just air travel.

Paul Hudson, President of FlyersRights.org and member of the FAA's aforementioned Emergency Evacuation Standards ARC explained, "The FAA again refuses to follow Congress' clear command to establish minimum seat size standards. The FAA has delayed rulemaking action for nearly 5 years and has rigged the game. By relying on a generalized statement from the Emergency Evacuation Standards ARC, which was prohibited from even considering seat size, the FAA justifies its continued refusal to act on the seat size issue to protect passenger safety and health."

Hudson concluded, "As we saw with the flawed Boeing 737 MAX certification, the FAA again proposes to shield industry from the costs of necessary safety regulation and refuses to examine the combined safety threat proposed by multiple, changing factors. In 2020, the DOT Inspector General raised many issues with the FAA's conduct that forms the underpinning for FAA's regulations, assumptions, and conclusions."

To view FlyersRights.org petition for reconsideration, visit: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/2b7ac7a8-3914-4be3-a69a-dbd59cb43a84/downloads/FlyersRights%20Petition%20for%20Reconsideration%207.13.pdf?ver=1689707002915

To view the FAA's April denial, visit: https://img1.wsimg.com/blobby/go/2b7ac7a8-3914-4be3-a69a-dbd59cb43a84/downloads/FAA%20Denial%20of%20Seat%20Size%20Rulemaking%20Petition%204..pdf?ver=1689707002915

To view FlyersRights.org's rulemaking petition from October 2022, visit: https://flyersrights.org/f/flyersrights-files-minimum-seat-rulemaking-with-the-faa

FlyersRights.org maintains up to date passenger rights information at www.flyersrights.org/know-your-rights/ and also provides passengers with legal information and appropriate contacts by phone, 877-FLYERS-6 and by email, [email protected].

FlyersRights.org, established in 2007, is the largest airline passenger organization. It publishes a bi-weekly newsletter, operates a free hotline for airline passengers 877- FLYERS6, advocates for passenger rights and interests, represents passengers on the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee dealing with air safety and maintains a staffed office in Washington, D.C. See: FlyersRights.org or https://twitter.com/FlyersRights. Media line 800- 662-1859. FlyersRights.org, 4411 Bee Ridge Road, 274, Sarasota, FL 34233

