SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE TO MARKUP FAA REAUTHORIZATION BILL; PASSENGER PRIORITIES REMAIN ABSENT, AS REPORTED BY FLYERSRIGHTS

WASHINGTON, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday February 8th the Senate Commerce Committee will mark up its FAA Reauthorization bill, which was originally scheduled to be marked up in June 2023. The House of Representatives passed its Reauthorization bill on a bipartisan basis in July of 2023.

Paul Hudson, the president of FlyersRights explained, "Whereas the House bill was a complete grant of power to the airline industry that ignores passenger interests, the proposed Senate bill takes a more balanced approach but lacks many important measures needed to protect passenger and aviation safety."

The current draft of the Senate bill does not include many of the passenger protection and safety provisions supported by a group of national airline passenger and consumer protection organizations. The bill does not contain a seat size provision to enact its 2018 mandate. Nor does the bill include a reform of FAA secrecy policies that allow the FAA to block any public oversight of its safety regime, delay compensation or reciprocity requirements, a requirement that ancillary fees be fair and reasonable, or returning enforcement of consumer protection laws to state attorneys general or private individuals.

Paul Hudson further asserted, "The ongoing Boeing 737 MAX debacle demonstrates that Congress needs to do the heavy lifting to restore the FAA's and Boeing's former reputation of being the gold standard of aviation safety because Boeing, in its continued chase for short term profits, refuses to. Congress must require transparency from the FAA and roll back any exemptions made for the Boeing MAX after its two crashes killed 346 people."

Consumer groups wrote to the chairs of the House and Senate committees in July 2022 to identify consumers' top priorities. In addition to FlyersRights, the letter was signed by American Economic Liberties Project, Business Travel Coalition, Consumer Action, Consumer Federation of America, EdOnTravel.com, National Consumers League, Travelers United, and U.S. Public Interest Research Group.

FlyersRights.org maintains up to date passenger rights information at https://flyersrights.org/your-rights and also provides passengers with legal information and appropriate contacts by phone, 877-FLYERS-6 and by email, [email protected].

FlyersRights.org, established in 2007, is the largest airline passenger organization. It publishes a bi-weekly newsletter, operates a free hotline for airline passengers 877- FLYERS6, advocates for passenger rights and interests, represents passengers on the FAA Aviation Rulemaking Advisory Committee dealing with air safety and maintains a staffed office in Washington, D.C. See: FlyersRights.org or https://twitter.com/FlyersRights. Media line 800- 662-1859. FlyersRights.org, 4411 Bee Ridge Road, 274, Sarasota, FL 34233

SOURCE FlyersRights.org