FlyHouse Acquires JetASAP in Groundbreaking Move to Revolutionize The Aviation Industry

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyHouse, the innovative leader in private aviation, is pleased to announce the completion of the company's acquisition of JetASAP, a leading platform in private jet charter bookings. This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone for FlyHouse as it prepares to revolutionize the aviation industry with its innovative app, set to officially launch soon.

JetASAP has provided real-time access to a vast network of private jet operators, enabling customers to book flights with ease and transparency. With its comprehensive database and user-friendly interface, JetASAP has redefined the private jet charter experience, making it more accessible and efficient for travelers.

With FlyHouse's solid foundation in customer relations, the acquisition is set to accelerate growth and provide a seamless booking experience for clients through the app. By utilizing advanced technology, FlyHouse aims to elevate the overall customer journey and simplify the booking process. The synergy between FlyHouse and JetASAP will deliver a more intuitive and efficient system, expand the network of private jet operators, and introduce innovative features that will redefine the private jet charter industry. Additionally, there is a strong commitment to offering transparent pricing, real-time availability, and streamlined booking procedures.

Jack E. Lambert, Jr., CEO of FlyHouse, shared his excitement: "Acquiring JetASAP is a monumental step forward for FlyHouse. This integration not only enhances our service offerings but also aligns perfectly with our mission to transform the aviation industry. We are dedicated to leveraging JetASAP's technology and expertise to deliver an exceptional experience for our customers and stakeholders. This acquisition is a game-changer, and we are eager to integrate their platform with our upcoming app, setting new standards in private jet travel. Our goal is to make private jet travel more accessible, transparent, and efficient for our customers."

Lisa Kiefer Sayer, founder and CEO of JetASAP, has now joined FlyHouse's leadership team. "I can't wait to jump in and get started," Lisa said. "In the coming weeks and months, I'll be working closely with the team to scale both the FlyHouse app and JetASAP, building on our solid foundations. Together, we will be stronger and move even faster to reimagine the future of aviation."

This acquisition highlights FlyHouse's dedication to innovation and excellence in the aviation industry. As FlyHouse prepares for the takeoff of its groundbreaking app, the integration of JetASAP's cutting-edge platform with FlyHouse's innovative approach will provide users with unparalleled access to private jet charters, ensuring a smooth and hassle-free experience from booking to landing.

FlyHouse is one of the fastest growing private aircraft management companies in business aviation with an intense focus on safety, transparency, and service. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a fleet of 10 aircraft including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, Gulfstream 200s, and Hawker 850XPs. FlyHouse in a very short time has the achieved ARG/US Platinum rating, 10 or more and worldwide certifications, with an eye toward disrupting the private aviation space by leveraging in-house built application- based technology to streamline all facets of the experience. At FlyHouse, there is a strong focus on company culture and team-based approach to yield best in class customer/aircraft owner service. For more information, please visit www.flyhouse.aero

