FlyHouse Elevates Private Aviation with Two New Gulfstreams in its Luxury Fleet

News provided by

FlyHouse

31 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyHouse, a leading private aviation company, proudly announces the addition of two state-of-the-art aircraft to its luxury fleet - N25GV Gulfstream V and N435HC Gulfstream IV-SP. With these new additions, FlyHouse continues its mission to revolutionize the private aviation industry, offering discerning travelers an unmatched experience of luxury, comfort, and convenience.

"We are thrilled to welcome these exceptional aircraft to our growing fleet," stated Jack E. Lambert, Jr., CEO at FlyHouse. "As a company dedicated to setting new standards for unrivaled luxury and service, these additions perfectly embody our vision for the future of private aviation. Our discerning clientele recognizes the value of our transparent and application-based charter approach."

The Gulfstream V (N25GV) is a remarkable aircraft designed to accommodate up to 16 passengers with Domestic Wi-Fi for a connected flying experience. Enhanced with new paint and interior, the Gulfstream V ensures its passengers a stylish and technologically advanced journey. The aircraft is based on PBI, providing travelers with a convenient departure point.

FlyHouse's Gulfstream IV-SP (N435HC) caters to up to 13 passengers and also features Domestic Wi-Fi for connectivity during the flight. This aircraft is based on TEB, further expanding the company's accessibility for its valued clientele.

FlyHouse's innovative approach to transparent aircraft management, technology-based chartering model, and unwavering commitment to exceptional customer service have attracted experienced private aircraft owners and discerning travelers since its inception.

The company's dedication to excellence extends beyond fleet expansion. FlyHouse's rapidly growing team of highly skilled and experienced pilots, attentive crew members, and dedicated ground staff work tirelessly to ensure every flawless journey, offering clients a peaceful and unrivaled flying experience.

About FlyHouse: 

FlyHouse is a leading private aviation company based in Los Angeles, California, disrupting the old industry model by offering transparent aircraft management, a technology-based chartering model, and exceptional customer service. With a growing fleet of luxury aircraft, FlyHouse provides discerning travelers and experienced private aircraft owners with an unparalleled flying experience, seamlessly combining luxury, comfort, and convenience. For more information, visit https://www.flyhouse.us/

SOURCE FlyHouse

