FLYHOUSE PARTNERS WITH THE SOUTHWEST AIRLINES DESTINATION 225°® PILOT PATHWAYS PROGRAM TO RECRUIT & TRAIN NEW PILOTS

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move aimed at bolstering its roster of Part 135 First Officer and Second-in-Command pilots to fly its expanding fleet of private aircraft, FlyHouse has partnered with the Southwest Airlines Destination 225°® Pilot Pathways Program.

Destination 225° is a springboard at Southwest® for those seeking an aviation career. Budding pilots who aspire to fly in the right seat at Southwest Airlines® must complete required coursework, flight training, and all regulatory requirements to apply for their commercial pilot's licenses. Once they do, cadets become certified flight instructors and earn additional hours, qualifying them to fly for FlyHouse, now a Destination 225° flight partner.

Jack Lambert Jr., CEO of FlyHouse, is especially excited about the partnership. He said, "This is an absolute win-win for FlyHouse and Southwest. We benefit by building a team of rising First Officer and Second-in-Command pilots that will come to us through the Destination 225° program. These cadets will fly for FlyHouse for a minimum of two years—or 12 months if operating as a Captain—providing a much-needed level of pilot stability. For its part, Southwest can look forward to a stable flow of competitively qualified First Officer candidates once they complete their tenure with FlyHouse, which, by definition, will include ongoing training and the accumulation of requisite flight hours."

To join FlyHouse, Destination 225° program cadets must have graduated from an accredited university with a Part 141 pilot program, or have completed their training through a Destination 225° approved flight training academy, and hold an FAA-issued commercial pilot's license with multi-engine land, instrument airplane ratings. In addition, they must hold (or be eligible to hold) an FAA first-class medical certificate, a valid passport making them eligible for entrance into all countries where FlyHouse operates, and an FCC Restricted Radiotelephone Operator Permit.

ABOUT FLYHOUSE

FlyHouse is a private jet management and charter company focused on aircraft owners and the ownership experience. With an eye toward disrupting the private aviation space, FlyHouse is putting an end to opaque invoicing and the obscure, outdated and predatory business practices that are the hallmarks of its competitors. Leveraging application-based technology, FlyHouse is also streamlining the charter flight process. At FlyHouse, everyone is trained on one unifying value—to treat each and every aircraft, trip and expense as if it was their own. For more information, please visit www.flyhouse.us

About Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Pilot Pathways Program

The Southwest Airlines Destination 225° Program includes various pathways and opportunities to get participants to the right seat of a Southwest aircraft. Destination 225° trains and empowers future pilots on how to fly The Southwest Way. If you've ever dreamed of a career at 35,000 feet, set your course for 225° through one of four pathways: Cadet, University, Military, or Employee. The Cadet pathway is an ab initio—"from the beginning"—program that provides passionate, skilled individuals with a multi-year training program in partnership with US Aviation Academy, CAE, and Sky Warrior. The program prepares qualified candidates to apply for positions with program partners, including Advanced Air, iAero Group, Jetlinx, SkyWest, and Vista, and gain the flying experience necessary to become a competitive First Officer candidate at Southwest Airlines.

