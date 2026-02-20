Flying Eyes Optics Breaks Into StartEngine Top 15 Highest Momentum Raises in First Week, Highlighting Patented Market Position

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Summer Hawk Optics, Inc., doing business as Flying Eyes Optics, today announced that its Regulation Crowdfunding (Reg CF) offering on StartEngine has ranked among the platform's Top 15 highest momentum raises within its first week live, reflecting strong early engagement from the investment community.

Engineered for those who live in helmets and headsets, Flying Eyes Optics feature ultra-thin, flexible temples that bend and flex without pressure points. Our patented design slides comfortably under aviation headsets and motorcycle helmets, eliminating pain and distraction. Built for performance, clarity, and all-day comfort, Flying Eyes empowers pilots and riders to focus on what matters most-flying, riding, and living unobstructed. One solution. Four worlds. From precision shooting sports to equestrian arenas, open highways, and the flight deck, Flying Eyes Optics are engineered for those who wear helmets and headsets. Our patented, ultra-thin temples eliminate pressure points while delivering premium clarity and 100% UV protection-so you can stay focused, comfortable, and fully immersed in what you live to do.

Flying Eyes Optics designs performance eyewear specifically engineered for comfort under helmets and headsets — a longstanding challenge for aviators, motorcyclists, first responders, military personnel, and other professionals who depend on protective headgear.

The company holds multiple issued utility and design patents covering its engineered temple system and related innovations. Its ultra-thin, flexible temples, constructed from proprietary Resilamide® material, are designed to reduce pressure points commonly caused by traditional eyewear when worn under helmets or aviation headsets. All Flying Eyes lenses block 100% of UV light and are available in prescription configurations.

Founder and CEO Dean Siracusa, a pilot and serial entrepreneur, created Flying Eyes to address a problem he experienced firsthand in the cockpit.

"Our focus has always been on solving a real functional problem with patented engineering," said Siracusa. "The early momentum on StartEngine reinforces that there is growing awareness around purpose-built performance eyewear for helmet and headset users."

The Company is offering bonus shares for certain investments made before February 26, 2026, as described in the official offering materials available on StartEngine. Investors should carefully review the eligibility requirements and full terms on the offering page.

The Regulation Crowdfunding offering is available at:

https://www.startengine.com/offering/flying-eyes-optics

About Flying Eyes Optics

Flying Eyes Optics is a Texas-based performance eyewear company focused on patented fit solutions for individuals who wear helmets or headsets. The company serves aviation, motorsports, military, equestrian, and outdoor markets with sunglasses and prescription-compatible eyewear.

Regulation Crowdfunding Disclosure

This Reg CF offering is made available through StartEngine Primary, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. This investment is speculative, illiquid, and involves a high degree of risk, including the possible loss of your entire investment. No offer to buy securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the offering statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") is qualified by the SEC. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities.

