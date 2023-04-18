AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flying Eyes Optics, the world's most comfortable eyewear made specifically for use under helmets and headsets, is excited to announce its expansion into new markets beyond aviation. With a strong reputation for quality, comfort, and durability, Flying Eyes Optics is introducing innovative eyewear to cater to a wider audience.

Flying Eyes Optics expands into new markets with innovative eyewear.

New markets include motorcycling, motorsports racing, cycling, equestrians, competitive firearms, and even gamers. The similarity between these groups is that they must wear either headsets or helmets, and Flying Eyes' patented temples fit under them without any pressure, pain or noise leaks. Each market requires additional features for ideal function, and Flying Eyes is delivering unique solutions to each of them. These products, along with an updated website, showcase the company's commitment to delivering a smooth experience across these new demographics.

"Based on demand, we are branching out to many new categories beyond aviation. While all of them must wear headsets or helmets, they each have additional unique requirements. So, we've created a new website which allows each user to quickly find the ideal eyewear for their activity," said Dean Siracusa, founder of Flying Eyes Optics.

The website features an intuitive interface and a sleek design. Customers can now quickly find the perfect eyewear for any activity, from motorsports to aviation. The website also offers a range of new and exciting products, including prescription lenses and much more.

"Flying Eyes Optics is committed to providing our customers with the best quality eyewear and user experience. Our new website will enable us to reach even more people and expand our reach to new industries," said Siracusa.

To learn more about Flying Eyes Optics and its wide range of products, visit the company's website at www.flyingeyesoptics.com.

About Flying Eyes Optics:

Founded by a pilot, Flying Eyes Optics is committed to providing customers with the highest quality and most comfortable eyewear for use under headsets and helmets. With a range of products designed for use in many high-performance activities, Flying Eyes Optics is the perfect choice for anyone who must also wear headsets or helmets.

