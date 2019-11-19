WASHINGTON, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- https://cpsc.gov/Recalls/2020/Flying-Tiger-Copenhagen-Recalls-Crocodile-Candleholders-Due-to-Fire-Hazard

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Crocodile candleholders

Hazard: The candleholders are flammable and can catch on fire, posing a fire hazard when the candle burns down.

Remedy: Refund

Consumer should immediately stop using the recalled candleholders and contact Flying Tiger for a full refund.

Consumer Contact:

Flying Tiger Copenhagen toll-free at 844-350-0560 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info.us@flyingtiger.com or online at www.flyingtiger.com and click on product information at the bottom of the page more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 180

Description:

This recall involves Flying Tiger Copenhagen candleholders shaped as a gold-colored crocodile. The candleholders measure 7 inches long by 2 inches wide. The candle holder is inside the crocodile's wide open mouth. A hangtag attached to the holder reads, "Lysestage – Candle holder" and on the back "Item # 3017653, Batch # 218377"

Incidents/Injuries: Flying Tiger Copenhagen has received one report of the candleholder catching fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Flying Tiger Copenhagen stores nationwide from September 2019 through October 2019 for about $4.

Importer: Flying Tiger, of Copenhagen, Denmark

Distributor: Tiger Retail East Coast LLC, of New York

Manufactured in: China

This recall was conducted voluntarily by the company under CPSC's Fast Track Recall process. Fast Track recalls are initiated by firms, who commit to work with CPSC to quickly announce the recall and remedy to protect consumers.

