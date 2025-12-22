FlyteHealth to Expand Direct Access to Obesity Management Medication for Employers

NEW CANAAN, Conn., Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FlyteHealth, a national leader in integrated cardio-kidney-metabolic care, today announced it will provide self-insured organizations with a new access pathway for obesity management medication from Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) — supported by FlyteHealth's clinically rigorous, outcomes-driven care platform.

This is a milestone for the employer market: employers will be able to pair access to select Lilly medicines with a fully integrated, independently validated care model proven to improve cardio-kidney-metabolic outcomes, adherence, and long-term cost efficiency.

A Model Purpose-Built to Address Employers' Most Pressing Challenges

Obesity affects more than 100 million Americans and demand for cardio-kidney-metabolic treatment has surged, yet employers continue to face unclear costs and fragmented solutions, and significant concerns about long-term cost sustainability. This new self-insured employer model — offering FlyteHealth's comprehensive clinical care with access to Lilly's obesity management medicine — is designed to address these challenges head-on.

FlyteHealth is launching this new direct to employer, manufacturer offering in addition to its existing program solutions. The goal for this new employer offering remains the same: Deliver world-class, evidence-based care, now to eligible members with an employer-focused offering. This will include FlyteHealth's:

AI-driven personalized clinical care plan

Concurrent treatment of hypertension, pre-diabetes, diabetes, hyperlipidemia and obesity

Board-certified obesity medicine physicians, NPs, RDs and CHWs

Integrated lifestyle, behavioral, and maintenance pathways

Care coordination through our full EMR integration

Outcomes, adherence, and cost reporting based on our Milliman independent analysis

Executive Commentary

"Our mission is to deliver technology-enabled clinical excellence at scale — reducing fragmentation, improving outcomes, and controlling total cost of care," said Cheryl Pegus, MD, CEO of FlyteHealth. "By combining direct access to transparent pricing solutions with FlyteHealth's proven care model, we can help employers and members access sustainable cardiometabolic care."

"Employers continue to tell us they want to better support their employees' health but face real challenges in providing coverage for obesity management medicines," said Kevin Hern, Senior Vice President, Lilly Employer, Lilly USA. "We're excited to collaborate with organizations that share our commitment to removing friction and providing flexible, transparent solutions for employers, to expand access to obesity management medicines for people who need them."

"As the science of obesity continues to evolve, this type of integrated model can help evidence-based best practices reach people at scale," said Dr. Louis Aronne, Founder of FlyteHealth. "Our goal is to ensure employers and members receive comprehensive, coordinated care proven to deliver long-term results."

About FlyteHealth

FlyteHealth delivers a precision cardio-kidney-metabolic care solution spanning obesity, diabetes, hypertension, hyperlipidemia, and related comorbidities. Built by leaders in clinical obesity management, FlyteHealth combines AI-powered clinical intelligence, board-certified specialists, high-touch care teams, and a digital operating system proven to improve engagement, adherence, and health outcomes while lowering total cost of care. Across diverse populations, FlyteHealth has demonstrated:

High medication adherence and persistence





Clinically significant weight reduction leveraging both GLP-1s and non GLP-1s





Meaningful improvements in LDL, HbA1c, and blood pressure





Sustained engagement driven by FlyteHealth's digital operating system

These outcomes have been validated independently and are being applied at scale across our book of business.

