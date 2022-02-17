Flytxt to deploy its Customer Lifetime Value Management solution across all Orange OpCos in the MEA region

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a pioneer in marketing automation and AI for Customer Lifetime Value Management (CLTVM) has signed a group-wide agreement with Orange to deploy its solutions across all the 17 OpCos in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

The solution will harness Flytxt's market-proven analytics and AI capabilities to provide actionable customer intelligence for marketers like Next Best Offer recommendations to drive hyper-personalized digital experiences across Telco's channels as well as digital channels.

Orange Group is present in 17 countries across MEA and provides telecom, financial and energy services to more than 130 million customers in the region. Flytxt has already started implementing its solution in countries like Mali, Senegal, Ivory Coast, Liberia and Burkina Faso as part of this group-wide deal.

Mrs. Stéphanie Clemente, the CVM and Marketing Director, Orange MEA said, "Orange wants to be the reference in terms of digital operators in the Africa and Middle East region. Data and AI are at the heart of our innovation model to offer smarter networks, reinvented customer experience and greater operating efficiency. We are delighted to partner with Flytxt for our Customer Value Management activity; their solution aligns perfectly with our goal of delivering personalized customer experience harnessing data and AI. Flytxt solution will also be key to driving digital transformation as their platform will allow us to engage with our customers through not only our digital assets but also social networks."

Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt, said, "We are delighted to enter into a group-wide engagement with Orange MEA for supplying our award-winning CLTV technology. It is now used by 75+ Telcos and some of the largest CRM and BSS vendors to augment their CX platforms. The AI/ML models that we have developed and trained with curated telecom data over 12 years, provide accurate insights for Telcos to act decisively at any moment across the journey to maximize CLTV."

Flytxt is one of the fastest-growing Customer Lifetime Value Management solution providers for subscription and usage businesses. The company's client base consists of more than 100 enterprises across 50 countries, including some of the largest Telcos likes MTN, Zain, America Movil, Vodafone, Hutch, and Ooredoo.

About Flytxt:

Flytxt is a Dutch company and a pioneer in marketing automation and AI technology; specializing in offering Customer Life-Time Value (CLTV) management solutions for subscription and usage businesses such as Telecom, Banking, Utilities, (online) Media & Entertainment, and Travel. Our solutions are used by 100+ global enterprises including 75 Telecom operators across the world to increase customer lifetime value through increased upsell, cross sell, and retention. Flytxt has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India and presence in Mexico, The Netherlands, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain and Kenya.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1748972/Flytxt_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Flytxt