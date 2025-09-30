Flytxt mentioned as a Niche Player for Second Consecutive Year in the 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of Enterprise AI for telecom and other subscription businesses, has been named for the second year in a row as aNiche Player in the Gartner Magic Quadrant 2025 for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations. Flytxt AI is massively trained with trillions of real-world data, and is purpose-built to drive high-impact decisions and actions for CSPs across sales & marketing, product & pricing, and customer care.

Flytxt mentioned in 2025 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for second consecutive year (PRNewsfoto/Flytxt)

Flytxt has strengthened its AI solution portfolio with the recent launch of Niya-X, its Agentic AI system that empowers CSPs to take customer engagement to the next level. Niya-X makes engagement more conversational, proactive, context-aware, and autonomous, reducing human intervention while improving the speed and accuracy of actions. It also enables CSPs to adapt strategies, tactical plans, and actions in response to shifts in market dynamics and customer behavior faster compared to generic or custom AI.

"To us, being recognized for the second time in the Gartner Magic Quadrant truly validates our differentiated market play," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt. "CSPs are increasingly operating as digital marketplaces, where speed and efficiency in decision-making directly shape customer and product outcomes. We see strong adoption of Flytxt AI in this new paradigm to drive autonomous decisions and actions that, on one hand, optimize product offerings, and on the other, customer engagement and consumption, accelerating value creation at scale."

Flytxt has partnered with more than 80 enterprises, including 75 CSPs in over 50 countries, helping them embed AI into everyday decision workflows for driving measurable business outcomes.

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for AI in CSP Customer and Business Operations, By Pulkit Pandey, Amresh Nandan, Will Rice, Mounish Rai, 26 August 2025

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally, and MAGIC QUADRANT is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

For more information, please visit : https://flytxt.ai/

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2784338/Flytxt_2025_Gartner.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096851/Flytxt_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Flytxt