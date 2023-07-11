Flytxt's omni-channel CVM solution enables Mongolia-based Mobicom to elevate customer experience

News provided by

Flytxt

11 Jul, 2023, 03:00 ET

DUBAI, UAE, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flytxt, a leading provider of AI-powered Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) Maximisation solutions, announced that Mobicom Corporation has started using NEON-dX, their full stack Customer Value Management (CVM) SaaS. The Mongolia-based company is a part of Japanese telecommunications group KDDI and has a subscriber base of 1.7 million.

Mobicom uses the solution to derive actionable customer intelligence and automate omni-channel customer engagement programs aimed at delivering value-added digital experiences to its whole customer base.

Continue Reading
Mobicom Logo
Mobicom Logo

"It gives us immense satisfaction to support market leaders like Mobicom in creating lasting customer relationships that drive positive long-term business outcomes," said Dr. Vinod Vasudevan, CEO of Flytxt. "Our well-trained AI helps subscription businesses gain deeper insights on customer behaviour and adapt their CX decisions and actions on the fly."

The built-in CLTV AI, analytics, and omni-channel campaign orchestration capabilities of NEON-dX will enable Mobicom to scale up their CVM practice and launch upsell, cross-sell, and retention campaigns faster. Flytxt's solution also makes it possible for Mobicom to engage with customers on new age digital channels like wallet and content apps. With this, Mobicom aims to increase the adoption of new digital services among their existing voice and data customers.

"We are committed to our vision of using the best-in-class technology solutions to deliver unique game-changing customer experiences," said Mr. Dulguun Gansukh, Director of Mobicom Product Marketing Department. "Flytxt's market-proven solution with an advanced AI will help us increase our outreach and promote right value propositions befitting customers' usage behavioral trends and engagement contexts."

Flytxt is a trusted technology partner to 70+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries and top CX platform vendors for CLTV maximisation. Clients and partners use Flytxt's solutions to drive better business outcomes from different workflows across CX functions like sales, marketing, customer care, and digital services.

About Mobicom

Mobicom Corporation LLC introduced the first cellular service in Mongolia in 1996, and since then has grown to become the leading telecommunications and information technology company in Mongolia. 

Today, Mobicom Corporation and Mobicom group's subsidiaries are providing ICT services such as cellular, and satellite communications, high-speed Internet, digital payment solutions, data centers, OTT technology-based content and video streaming service, network infrastructure, inter-city and international channel rent services, and digital content to government agencies, enterprises, and individuals. 

About Flytxt

Flytxt is the trusted technology partner of 70+ digital enterprises across more than 50 countries, as well as of top CX platform vendors for Customer Lifetime Value (CLTV) maximisation. Its award-winning, proprietary CLTV AI has been designed and trained using real-world insights and patterns from more than a billion consumers and trillions of data points. The firm has a corporate office in Dubai, global development centers in India and presence in Mexico, The Netherlands, Malaysia, Colombia, Czech Republic, Spain and Kenya.

Photo:  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2148807/MOBICOM.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2096851/Flytxt_Logo.jpg 

SOURCE Flytxt

Also from this source

La solución omnicanal CVM de Flytxt permite a Mobicom mejorar la experiencia del cliente

Announcing Flytxt's Generative AI for digital product design

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.