Flywheel Announces Hooman Hakami to Interim CEO Appointment

MINNEAPOLIS, May 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel Exchange, Inc, the leading medical imaging data management and AI enablement company, today announced the appointment of Hooman Hakami as Interim CEO, effective immediately. Hooman will serve as Interim CEO until a long-term CEO is hired and successfully onboarded. Flywheel is currently conducting an extensive search for a long-term CEO to drive its next phase of growth in developing the leading end-to-end platform to manage and operationalize medical imaging data securely and efficiently at scale.

Hooman is a seasoned executive with 30 years of business leadership experience in healthcare. Prior to Flywheel, Hooman co-founded Forte Health Advisors, a specialized healthcare advisory firm enabling innovators to transform healthcare. Previously, Hooman served in executive business roles at GE Healthcare and Medtronic, including serving on Medtronic's Executive Committee. Hooman has held multiple leadership roles throughout his career, including as President of GE's X-Ray product portfolio and Executive Vice President of Medtronic's Diabetes Group.

"Flywheel's Board is delighted to appoint Hooman as Interim CEO," said Marijn Dekkers, Flywheel Board Member and Chairman of Novalis LifeSciences. "Hooman is an experienced healthcare executive and an ideal leader to steward Flywheel through this period of leadership transition. Hooman's domain expertise, strong business acumen, and steady leadership will help Flywheel scale and strengthen its leading position as the pre-eminent medical imaging data management and AI enablement company."

"I am very grateful for the Board's confidence and support," said Hooman. "I have been nothing but impressed with the depth and expertise of the Flywheel team and the clear value its solutions create for customers, who span the entire Healthcare value chain. I have no doubt that Flywheel can continue to scale and be at the forefront of data management and AI across the global Healthcare landscape. I look forward to working with the team and the Board, to support the Company and its customers during this period of transition."

About Flywheel

Flywheel is the pioneering medical imaging AI platform powering healthcare innovation through streamlined data management, curation, and analysis. Flywheel helps organizations turn complex imaging data into analysis-ready datasets for accelerated research and AI development. Flywheel offers comprehensive solutions for pharma companies, providers, payers, system integrators, AI developers and academic medical centers to get optimum value out of their data assets. Flywheel is an Invenshure-founded company headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

