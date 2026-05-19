Flywheel Announces Integration with AWS HealthImaging to Activate Imaging Data for Clinical Trials and AI Development

MINNEAPOLIS, May 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flywheel, the enterprise medical imaging data management and analysis platform, today announced an integration with AWS HealthImaging designed to help biopharma, medical device, and academic medical centers transform imaging and video data into an enriched, reusable Enterprise Golden Data Lake for clinical development, research, secondary analyses, and AI innovation.

By using AWS HealthImaging with Flywheel as the governed activation layer, customers can operationalize imaging data across both exploratory research and regulated clinical workflows without rebuilding ingestion, curation, or compliance pipelines.

Flywheel complements AWS HealthImaging by functioning as a controlled data front door to an organization's enterprise imaging data, orchestrating retrospective and prospective imaging workflows. This offering serves to ensure incoming data is standardized, validated, and analysis-ready before entering the data lake. With Flywheel, the existing imaging data evolves into a continuously enriching enterprise-ready imaging foundation for global teams.

"This integration with AWS HealthImaging as an optimized DICOM data store transforms enterprise-grade data lakes into powerful hubs for medical imaging innovation. Customers can rely on AWS HealthImaging's scalable, enterprise-grade, cost‑efficient storage while Flywheel manages the complexity of imaging workflows, multimodal enrichment, and continuous feedback loops that improve data quality over time. The result is empowered organizations that can unlock the full potential of their imaging data while maintaining the rigor for regulated clinical and research environments," said Shelby Wyatt, Chief Product Officer at Flywheel.

Flywheel enables life sciences and healthcare organizations to treat imaging data as a reusable enterprise asset rather than a static archive. The integration supports regulated clinical workflows, including imaging‑based endpoint analysis and AI‑ready cohort development, while enabling organizations to scale imaging programs globally with confidence.

Flywheel will showcase this joint offering at the upcoming Bio IT World Conference & Expo in Boston, booth No. 803, May 19-21, 2026.

About Flywheel

Flywheel helps organizations unlock the full value of their imaging data, transforming it into a strategic driver of innovation. The Flywheel platform delivers compliance, governance and workflow automation across the entire image management continuum, from data aggregation and harmonization to analysis and sharing. By enabling organizations to accelerate clinical trial decisions, streamline AI development and advance groundbreaking research, Flywheel helps teams move faster from discovery to decision. Top biopharma, medical device companies and leading academic medical centers trust Flywheel to fuel breakthroughs that advance human health. For more information on our mission and products, visit www.flywheel.io or follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Flywheel