Flywire Named Title Sponsor for Major League Table Tennis Championship Weekend at Loyola University's Gentile Arena

PRINCETON, N.J., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) is thrilled to announce Flywire (Nasdaq: FLYW) as the title sponsor for its upcoming championship weekend, set to take place at Loyola University's Gentile Arena in Chicago, Illinois, on April 27-28, 2024.

Major League Table Tennis is thrilled to announce Flywire as the title sponsor for its championship weekend in Chicago. Post this Jiwei Xia (right) of the Portland Paddlers returns a serve from Olajide Omotayo of the Seattle Spinners at MLTT's Week 9 event in Portland, OR. Photo by Jesse Levi Hummel of Throvv.

MLTT is the first professional table tennis league in America, and is wrapping up its successful inaugural season with what should be a thrilling conclusion on the shores of Lake Michigan. Four teams (Carolina Gold Rush, Princeton Revolution, Bay Area Blasters, Texas Smash), led by world class players, will be competing for the first-ever MLTT Cup.

Flywire, a global payments enablement and software company, has partnered with MLTT to support and elevate the excitement surrounding this first-of-its-kind event. Their commitment as the premier sponsor underscores their belief in the future of the league, and the sport's growth.

"We are proud to support MLTT's inaugural championship weekend and help provide a platform for one of the country's fastest growing sports," said Sarah King, VP of Corporate Marketing & Brand, Flywire. "We look forward to an exciting weekend as athletes from around the world compete at the highest level."

"We are thrilled to have Flywire on board as our premier sponsor for the MLTT Championship Weekend," said Flint Lane, CEO and Commissioner of MLTT. "Their support will help us take this event to the next level and create an exceptional experience for everyone involved. We look forward to showcasing the excitement of table tennis in Chicago."

The MLTT championship will feature two days of action-packed competition, culminating in the crowning of the 2024 MLTT champion. Fans can expect thrilling matches, special guest appearances, and opportunities to play table tennis and meet the league's stars in the fan zone.

For more information about Major League Table Tennis and the upcoming playoffs and championship event, or to buy tickets, visit www.mltt.com.

About Major League Table Tennis (MLTT):

Major League Table Tennis (MLTT) was founded in 2023 by software entrepreneur and table tennis enthusiast, Flint Lane. The league is the first in America, features world class players from over 40 countries, and is committed to growing the sport. Flint and his wife Kathy own two table tennis clubs, Princeton Pong and Naples Pong. Flint previously served on the USATT Clubs Committee.

About Flywire:

Flywire is a global payments enablement and software company. We combine our proprietary global payments network, next-gen payments platform and vertical-specific software to deliver the most important and complex payments for our clients and their customers.

Flywire leverages its vertical-specific software and payments technology to deeply embed within the existing A/R workflows for its clients across the education, healthcare and travel vertical markets, as well as in key B2B industries. Flywire also integrates with leading ERP systems, such as NetSuite, so organizations can optimize the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges.

Flywire supports more than 3,800 clients with diverse payment methods in more than 140 currencies across 240 countries and territories around the world. Flywire is headquartered in Boston, MA, USA with global offices. For more information, visit www.flywire.com . Follow Flywire on X , LinkedIn and Facebook .

