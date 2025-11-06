FM Announces Enhanced Resilience Credit of US$825 Million to Support Client Investment in Resilience

New program expands FM's landmark climate-focused resilience credit to include operational resilience to help FM clients invest in protection and prevention measures

FM also announces FM Solutions, consolidating additional resilience solutions under one team to enhance the client experience

JOHNSTON, R.I., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM today announced it is expanding its innovative resilience credit to include a new operational resilience component and doubling the size from 5% to 10% of eligible in-force premium. The enhanced FM resilience credit is intended to enable eligible FM clients to invest in loss prevention and resilience solutions.

Today's announced allocation of approximately US$825 million highlights the strong partnerships FM forges with clients and their shared commitment to resilience and loss prevention. The enhanced credit builds on the foundation of the FM resilience credit by extending its focus beyond climate to support additional operational areas, offering a more holistic approach to strengthening resilience. FM's advanced analytics now identify human element, fire protection, and boiler and machinery recommendations most likely to prevent loss, enabling more targeted capital expenditures.

The enhanced FM resilience credit adds a powerful tool to FM's unique engineering expertise and data and analytics capabilities, allowing clients to turn recommendations and guidance into tangible improvements to their operational resilience and business continuity.

Launched in 2022, the FM resilience credit represented a first-of-its-kind program in commercial property insurance, supporting FM clients in making crucial climate-related risk improvements. As a result of the program, FM clients increased implementation of recommendations made to protect against natural hazards such as wind, flood and wildfire, driving a potential reduction in economic impact of nearly US$80 billion. While clients can continue to use the credit to address climate risks, they can now also use it for operational resilience. The enhanced FM resilience credit could promote an additional US$35 billion in annual loss expectancy reductions.

"Following the incredible success of the FM resilience credit, we are proud to significantly expand the program to support all aspects of resilience for our clients," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM. "With the enhanced resilience credit, we are providing clients with even more support and insights to make crucial investments in protection and prevention measures."

Roberts added: "The strong response from our clients to make risk improvements highlights the power of our partnerships and our shared belief that the majority of losses are preventable."

Brian Merkley, director of risk management and insurance at Orbia, a global sustainable solutions company, noted that the mutual relationship with FM is unique. When FM does well because its clients invest in improving their risk profile, FM shares that success through its policyholder credits, including the FM membership credit and resilience credit, returning value to clients. "Both the FM membership credit and resilience credit help improve Orbia's overall bottom line and financial strength, allowing us to implement risk improvements across our portfolio," said Merkley.

At the same time, FM is also introducing the Enterprise Resilience Report. Utilizing FM's unique algorithm powered by proprietary data, advanced analytics and nearly 200 years of engineering expertise, this report delivers unmatched insights. It combines climate and operational exposures, including human element, fire protection, and boiler and machinery recommendations, to give clients a complete view of their property risk landscape, supporting smarter, longer-term resilience decisions.

The FM resilience credit will be applied as a 10% premium offset against eligible FM policies that renew between Jan. 1, 2026, and Dec. 31, 2026.

FM Solutions

In addition, FM today announced the formation of FM Solutions, a new business unit that provides clients with easier access to several of FM's unique, non-traditional capabilities. FM Solutions combines FM's property valuation services and its consulting practices in business risk, cyber risk and sustainability, bringing key resilience solutions teams together to provide a more efficient and enhanced client experience. The new unit, which will be led by FM's Kashia Moua, will enable FM to offer more complete and thoughtful solutions beyond a policy, showcasing the greater total value that FM brings.

In addition to the resilience credit and FM Solutions, FM offers an array of analytics and tools to help clients prepare for disruptive events, including the FM Climate Resilience Tracker, the FM Resilience Index and a NatHaz Toolkit.

About FM

Established nearly two centuries ago, FM is a leading mutual insurance company whose capital, scientific research capability and engineering expertise are solely dedicated to property risk management and the resilience of its policyholder-owners. These owners, who share the belief that the majority of property loss is preventable, represent many of the world's largest organizations, including one of every four Fortune 500 companies. They work with FM to better understand the hazards that can impact their business continuity to make cost-effective risk management decisions, combining property loss prevention with insurance protection.

SOURCE FM