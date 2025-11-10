FM Announces Partnership with LPGA Tour Rising Star Lottie Woad

New partnership builds on FM's existing programs with the LPGA Tour, LPGA Tour star Megan Khang, PGA TOUR star Rory McIlroy and TGL's Boston Common Golf

JOHNSTON, R.I., Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Commercial property insurer FM today announced a strategic partnership with LPGA Tour rookie and rising star Lottie Woad.

Woad, a native of England, joins LPGA Tour star Megan Khang and PGA TOUR star Rory McIlroy as an FM brand ambassador. Woad turned professional earlier this year and made an immediate impact on professional golf, winning the ISPS HANDA Women's Scottish Open, her first tournament as a professional.

Woad's global reach and relentless focus on future success align perfectly with FM's strategy and brand. As part of the FM partnership, Woad will feature FM's logo on the front of her hat across all LPGA Tour and global golf events, starting at the ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican tournament, which tees off on Nov. 13. Woad will also participate in select FM client and employee events.

"Becoming part of the FM team as their newest ambassador is incredibly exciting, especially as I've seen firsthand how committed the brand is to supporting women's golf and the game overall," said Woad. "FM's focus on resilience and performance aligns closely with my values, and I'm proud to represent a brand dedicated to advancing opportunities for the next generation of athletes."

"We are thrilled to partner with Lottie Woad, one of the most exciting young athletes in professional golf," said Malcolm Roberts, chairman and chief executive officer of FM. "At FM, we share Lottie's commitment to preparation, performance and excellence, and we are proud to support her as she begins her journey as a professional athlete."

The new partnership with the 21-year-old Woad highlights FM's support for the future of golf, Roberts noted. This August marked the second year of the FM Championship, which features the largest purse on the LPGA Tour outside of the majors and tour championship.

The announcement builds on FM's growing platform of sports partnerships, which showcase FM's unique science- and research-based approach to commercial property insurance to help engage the next generation of students and engineers to inspire them to pursue their dreams in science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

In late 2023 FM announced a five-year agreement with the LPGA to host the FM Championship, a new LPGA Tour event that boasts the largest prize fund outside of the majors and tour championship.

In February 2024, FM announced its sponsorship of top-ranked LPGA golfer Megan Khang.

In September 2024, FM launched a partnership with Boston Common Golf, one of six teams in TGL presented by SoFi.

And in January 2025, FM announced a partnership with PGA TOUR star Rory McIlroy. McIlroy is a member and co-owner of the Boston Common Golf team along with Fenway Sports Group, and a co-founder of TGL. In April 2025, McIlroy won the Masters, completing the career grand slam of winning all four major golf championships.

