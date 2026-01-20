F&M Bank Named to Newsweek's America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026

This award recognizes F&M Bank's impact and commitment to safety, security and service

LONG BEACH, Calif., Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farmers & Merchants Bank (F&M Bank) announced today that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Regional Banks & Credit Unions 2026 by Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group. Newsweek and Plant-A Insights Group recognized companies that are committed to powering local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects and providing reliable access to everyday banking services.

"This prestigious recognition among the best of over 8,800 banks and credit unions nationwide is a testament to our strong financial stability and client satisfaction," said F&M Bank Chief Executive Officer Henry Walker. "We are honored that the thousands of clients who were surveyed for this ranking showed such faith and trust in us as their banking partner."

"Regional banks form the financial backbone of communities across the country. They power local economies by supporting small businesses, financing community projects and providing reliable access to everyday banking services. With deep roots in the regions they serve, these institutions build personal relationships with customers, allowing them to tailor their support to local needs. We hope this list helps you find the most trusted financial institutions in your area—whether you're planning your next business venture or taking your next step toward financial security," said Jennifer H. Cunningham, Editor-in-Chief of Newsweek.

About Farmers & Merchants Bank

Founded in Long Beach in 1907 by C.J. Walker, Farmers & Merchants Bank (FMBL) provides white-glove service to clients at 27 branches from San Clemente to Santa Barbara, as well as through robust Online and Mobile Banking platforms. The Bank offers commercial and small business banking, business loan programs, home loans, and a robust offering of consumer retail banking products, including checking, savings and youth accounts. Farmers & Merchants Bank is a California state-chartered bank with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (Member FDIC) and an Equal Housing Lender. NMLS #537388. For more information about F&M, please visit the website, www.fmb.com.

SOURCE Farmers & Merchants Bank