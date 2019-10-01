FM Logistic strengthens cooperation with startups through partnership with Plug and Play

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- FM Logistic, a third-party logistics (3PL) service provider, today announced its partnership with global innovation platform Plug and Play at the official launch event of Plug and Play's new office in Hamburg, Germany.

This partnership will give FM Logistic the opportunity to work with supply chain startups in Plug and Play's global network and help these startups test their ideas or solutions in real life settings. Areas of cooperation will cover solutions to improve e-commerce and omnichannel fulfillment.

"We are very excited to have FM Logistic on board as our newest partner," explains Mike Zayonc, Founder of Plug and Play Supply Chain & Logistics. "Having partners like FM Logistic, ExxonMobil, L'Oréal, DHL, Prologis, Ericsson, Shell, Tchibo, and BASF working together to collaborate with the most advanced technologies is a perfect venue to digitally transform the global supply chain & logistics market."

Together with its logistics real estate sister company NG Concept, FM Logistic aims to expand its cooperation with supply chain startups as part of a shared open innovation strategy.

"FM Logistic aims to expand its cooperation with startups to develop new logistics offerings and ease the transition to green logistics," says Xavier Prévost, group business solutions and information systems director FM Logistic. "In recent years, we have worked with a variety of startups, testing technologies and devices ranging from exoskeletons, drones, AI and warehouse automation tools. We embrace innovation that enhances service quality and efficiency, while making employees' work easier."

Plug and Play Supply Chain & Logistics is a global program that is working with over 40 major industry leaders including Walmart, L'Oréal, DHL, Shell, ExxonMobil, Ericsson, Panalpina, BASF, Prologis, and Tchibo. They are currently running their fifth program in Silicon Valley and have accelerated 103 startups to date. Through this platform, FM Logistic will have the chance to pilot and invest in new startup technologies and discover different innovations and emerging trends across a variety of international markets.

Startups and corporations interested in learning more, please visit: https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/supply-chain/

About FM Logistic

Founded in France in 1967, FM Logistic is a family-owned independent logistics company with revenues of €1.3 billion in the fiscal year to March 2019. It is active in 14 countries across Europe, Asia and Latin America (Brazil) and employs more than 27,200 people. The company is a pioneer of 'pooling', the sharing of transport and logistics resources between several customers. FM Logistic invests in innovation to offer logistics, transport and co-packing solutions that answer changing consumer demands, the rise of e-commerce and omni-channel distribution. It serves a balanced portfolio of international and local companies in the FMCG, retail, perfume & cosmetics, industrial manufacturing and healthcare industries.

You can follow FM Logistic on Twitter at @FMLogistic

About Plug and Play

Plug and Play is a global innovation platform. Headquartered in Silicon Valley, we have built accelerator programs, corporate innovation services and an in-house VC to make technological advancement progress faster than ever before. Since inception in 2006, our programs have expanded worldwide to include a presence in over 25 locations globally giving startups the necessary resources to succeed in Silicon Valley and beyond. With over 10,000 startups and 300 official corporate partners, we have created the ultimate startup ecosystem in many industries. Companies in our community have raised over $7 billion in funding, with successful portfolio exits including Danger, Rappi, Dropbox, Lending Club and PayPal. For more information, visit https://www.plugandplaytechcenter.com/supply-chain/

Plug and Play - Media contact:

Allison Romero

Marketing Director

Phone: +1 (408) 524-1457

allison@pnptc.com

FM Logistic - Media contact:

Cyrille Gibot

External communication manager

Phone: +33 6 45 99 91 58

cgibot@fmlogistic.com

