FMC Corporation Announces New Executive Role, Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, and Elects New Vice President of Procurement and Global Facilities

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that Dr. Karen Totland, vice president, Procurement, Sustainability and Global Facilities, has been appointed to the newly created role of vice president and chief sustainability officer (CSO). Thaisa Hugenneyer, director of Business Process Transformation, has been elected vice president, Procurement and Global Facilities. Totland and Hugenneyer will report to Mark Douglas, president and CEO. Both roles are effective January 1, 2021.

Chief Sustainability Officer

"Sustainability at FMC has made great progress under Karen's leadership since 2013, with award-winning programming, aggressive goals, and expanded commitments for reporting and engagement," said Mark Douglas, FMC president and CEO. "Establishing an Office of the CSO led by a seasoned executive is an important step in broadening FMC's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) efforts and further elevating sustainability across every facet of our company. Corporate Sustainability, Diversity & Inclusion, Product Stewardship, Government Affairs, Industry Affairs, Corporate Philanthropy and Corporate Social Responsibility will be integrated under one, unified organization."

Totland joined FMC in 2010 and previously worked at leading fragrance and flavor company Firmenich. She holds a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Ottawa and conducted post-doctoral research at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. She currently serves as chairperson of the American Red Cross Eastern Pennsylvania Region Board of Directors.

Procurement and Global Facilities

Hugenneyer currently leads a multi-year Business Process Modernization (BPM) effort that includes upgrading the FMC enterprise-wide financial reporting system to SAP's new S/4HANA platform.

"Thaisa has been an exceptional leader, successfully guiding one of the most complex systems and process transformation initiatives in our company's history," said Douglas. "She is ideally suited to lead our Procurement and Global Facilities organizations, having spent a majority of her career in a variety of global, regional and business procurement roles prior to leading the BPM effort. I am pleased to welcome her to the FMC executive team and look forward to her leadership."

Hugenneyer joined FMC in 2011 and held numerous roles of increasing responsibility in the Procurement function. She led an SAP initiative in 2017 related to the divestiture of FMC's Lithium and Health and Nutrition businesses prior to leading the company's business process transformation. Hugenneyer previously worked in a variety of Procurement and project management roles at Rohm and Haas Company and DuPont. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Maua University in Brazil and an MBA from Drexel University.

