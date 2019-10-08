FMC Corporation Announces New Sustainability Goals for 2025 and 2030

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today new sustainability goals for 2025 and 2030. The company's new goals include continued focus on the United Nations Sustainability Development Goals with emphasis on Zero Hunger and Life on Land.

"FMC has made tremendous progress in defining, and in many instances, exceeding ambitious goals to advance the company's sustainability profile since our first goals were announced in 2015," said Linda Froelich, director of Corporate Sustainability at FMC. "With increasing threats from climate change, it is critical that we focus on ways to help mitigate the impacts of unpredictable weather patterns, rising sea levels and increasing global mean temperatures, which can all have a long-term impact on our business."

The new FMC sustainability goals include dedicating 100 percent of R&D spend to developing more sustainable products, achieving 100 on the Community Engagement Index that measures interactions with the communities where we work and live, and attaining less than 0.1 Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) across the organization, all by 2025. The goals also include improving the company's environmental footprint by 2030 through 25 percent reductions in energy and greenhouse gas emissions intensities, 20 percent reduction in water use intensity at high-risk locations, and maintaining waste intensities that would otherwise increase by 55 percent due to expected growth and shifts in product mix.

More information on the company's new sustainability goals can be found at fmc.com/sustainability.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides innovative solutions to growers around the world with a robust product portfolio fueled by a market-driven discovery and development pipeline in crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management. This powerful combination of advanced technologies includes leading insect control products based on Rynaxypyr® and Cyazypyr® active ingredients; Authority®, Boral®, Centium®, Command® and Gamit® branded herbicides; Talstar® and Hero® branded insecticides; and flutriafol-based fungicides. The FMC portfolio also includes biologicals such as Quartzo® and Presence® bionematicides. FMC Corporation employs approximately 6,500 employees around the globe. To learn more, please visit www.fmc.com.

FMC, the FMC logo, Rynaxypyr, Cyazypyr, Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, Gamit, Talstar, Hero, Quartzo and Presence are trademarks of FMC Corporation or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Products listed here may not be registered for sale or use in all states, countries or jurisdictions. Hero® insecticide is a restricted use pesticide in the United States.

Statement under the Safe Harbor Provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: FMC and its representatives may from time to time make written or oral statements that are "forward-looking" and provide other than historical information, including statements contained in this press release, in FMC's other filings with the SEC, and in reports or letters to FMC stockholders.

In some cases, FMC has identified forward-looking statements by such words or phrases as "will likely result," "is confident that," "expect," "expects," "should," "could," "may," "will continue to," "believe," "believes," "anticipates," "predicts," "forecasts," "estimates," "projects," "potential," "intends" or similar expressions identifying "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including the negative of those words and phrases. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current views and assumptions regarding future events, future business conditions and the outlook for the company based on currently available information. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These factors include, among other things, the risk factors included within FMC's 2018 Form 10-K filed with the SEC. FMC cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

This press release contains certain "non-GAAP financial terms" which are defined on our website www.fmc.com. In addition, we have also provided on our website at www.fmc.com reconciliations of non-GAAP terms to the most directly comparable GAAP term.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fmc.com

