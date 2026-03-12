FMC Corporation CEO Pierre Brondeau and CFO Andrew Sandifer to speak at J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

News provided by

FMC Corporation

Mar 12, 2026, 16:30 ET

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) today announced that Pierre Brondeau, FMC chairman, chief executive officer and president, and Andrew Sandifer, FMC executive vice president and chief financial officer, will speak at the J.P. Morgan Industrials conference on March 18, 2026, at 10:05 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast will be available at www.fmc.com/investors.

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers and crop advisers to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

SOURCE FMC Corporation

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

FMC Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

FMC Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) announced today that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 8 cents per share, payable on April...
FMC Corporation Announces Election of Michael F. Barry to Board of Directors

FMC Corporation Announces Election of Michael F. Barry to Board of Directors

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today announced the election of Michael F. Barry to the company's Board...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Agriculture

Agriculture

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Chemical

Trade Show News

Trade Show News

News Releases in Similar Topics