FMC Corporation earns fifth Responsible Care® Company of the Year Award from the American Chemistry Council

PHILADELPHIA, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC) was honored today by the American Chemistry Council (ACC) as Responsible Care® Company of the Year for its exemplary commitment to safety and sustainability. The annual award is ACC's highest distinction recognizing excellence and leadership in environmental, health, safety and sustainability (EHS&S) performance. It is the fifth time since 2017 that FMC has been named Responsible Care® Company of the Year.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized as Responsible Care® Company of the Year," said Mark Douglas, FMC president and chief executive officer. "Our commitment to safety and sustainability is deeply ingrained in FMC's culture and employees around the world are dedicated to making a positive impact within our company and the communities we serve. Receiving this award for the fifth time shows we are not resting on our laurels. From our ambitious environmental goals to bringing more sustainable solutions to growers, we are committed to leading our industry in innovation, safety and sustainability."

FMC's safety performance continues to rank among the best in the chemical industry. In 2023, the company achieved a record-low recordable injury rate of 0.05, which can be attributed to a culture of safety and continuous improvement. The company's TH!NK.SAFE. Manifesto serves as a constant reminder that safety is a core value and empowers employees to always put safety first at work and at home. Management plays a vital role in maintaining a safe and secure work environment. For example, FMC's New Leader Review process ensures every manufacturing site leader at FMC can demonstrate mastery of EHS&S processes, safeguards, legal requirements and potential EHS issues at their site within the first six months of assuming their position.

"A company of our size and complexity cannot deliver this kind of exceptional safety performance without each person being fully committed to working safely every day," said Thaisa Hugenneyer, executive vice president, operations, supply chain and procurement. "We encourage a culture of open reporting to learn from our mistakes and continuously improve systems, processes and behaviors."

Beyond its internal operations, FMC actively promotes safety and sustainability at the farm level. The company's expanding portfolio of innovative crop protection solutions includes novel biological offerings as well as advanced precision agriculture technologies that help growers protect crops while minimizing their impact on the environment. Furthermore, FMC promotes product stewardship at each stage of the product lifecycle and stewardship priorities are integrated into R&D, portfolio and marketing strategies. The company implements rigorous governance processes and extensive farmer education to ensure the safe and responsible use of its products around the world.

