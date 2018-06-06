FMC Corporation Issues Annual Sustainability Report

The report details the company's sustainable product development, environmental goals, product stewardship and community engagement programs, safety record, and its commitment to diversity and inclusion in its workforce.

"As the company transforms, our commitment to sustainability is steadfast," said Pierre Brondeau, FMC CEO and chairman. "FMC has a broader global footprint today with the addition of 14 manufacturing sites and 15 R&D facilities around the world. Now we're an even larger international company, and it's important that we're aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

"Sustainability is a catalyst for developing innovative technologies and engaging with partners," Brondeau added. "Now is the time for public and private institutions to step up, collaborate and partner globally to solve food security issues and protect the environment."

Additional information about FMC's sustainability initiatives, including an online copy of the 2017 report, is available at www.FMCsustainability.com.

About FMC

For more than a century, FMC Corporation has served the global agricultural, industrial and consumer markets with innovative solutions, applications and quality products. On November 1, 2017, FMC acquired a significant portion of DuPont's Crop Protection business. FMC employs approximately 7,000 people throughout the world and operates its businesses in two segments: FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. For more information, visit www.FMC.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Act of 1995: Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning specific factors described in FMC Corporation's 2017 Form 10-K and other SEC filings. Such information contained herein represents management's best judgment as of the date hereof based on information currently available. FMC Corporation does not intend to update this information and disclaims any legal obligation to the contrary. Historical information is not necessarily indicative of future performance.

