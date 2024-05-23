FMC Corporation releases 2023 sustainability report, publishes first Climate Transition Plan

The 13th annual report highlights company's leadership in innovation, safety and sustainability

FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading global agricultural sciences company, today released its 2023 sustainability report, From the Ground Up. The 13th annual report highlights the company's progress on its environmental goals, sustainable product innovation and community and stakeholder engagement. It is also the first publication of FMC's Climate Transition Plan, which details the company's steps to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2035.

"Sustainability and innovation are essential to growing our business and meeting the evolving needs of farmers and our industry," said Julie DiNatale, vice president and chief sustainability officer. "This year's report highlights FMC's dedication to building upon the strong foundation established over the last decade and advancing sustainability across the organization."

In its Climate Transition Plan, FMC describes its strategy to reduce emissions and address climate-related risks and opportunities across its value chain. Key elements of the plan include FMC's net-zero roadmap, which identifies early actions and key levers for emissions reductions, and an overview of the company's Scope 3 emissions and supplier engagement strategy. In 2023, the company reduced absolute Scopes 1 and 2 emissions by 18% and reduced absolute Scope 3 emissions by 27%. Additionally, FMC has made significant strides in waste circularity, increasing waste to beneficial reuse to 75% globally. The company's sites continuously seek opportunities to drive efficiencies and turn waste materials into valuable commodities.

FMC highlights its diverse portfolio of modern crop protection solutions and how it supports sustainable farming around the world. In addition to integrating sustainability and stewardship criteria throughout its product development processes, the company continuously evaluates how its products promote key areas of sustainability on the farm, including climate resilience, water use efficiency, biodiversity protection, soil and plant health, and compatibility with regenerative agriculture practices.

"FMC is constantly innovating to help farmers solve increasing challenges brought by a changing climate, regulatory pressures and consumer demands," continued DiNatale. "As we develop new products, we are focused on providing farmers with a variety of tools that can be applied in a range of farming systems to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability."

Additional information about FMC's sustainability progress and goals, including an online copy of the 2023 report, is available at fmc.com/sustainability.

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 6,200 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn® and Twitter®.

