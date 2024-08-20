FMC Corporation submits regulatory applications in eight countries for Dodhylex™ active

This first new mode of action herbicide in over 30 years will be an important tool for managing resistance

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC Corporation (NYSE: FMC), a leading agricultural sciences company, recently submitted regulatory applications for Dodhylex™ active herbicide in eight rice-growing countries. Registration dossiers were submitted in India, Brazil, the Philippines, the United States, Colombia, South Korea, Peru and Taiwan, which account for approximately 35% of the estimated 165 million hectares of planted rice globally. Regulatory submissions for Dodhylex™ active are planned in additional key global markets.

Dodhylex™ active

Dodhylex™ active, FMC's brand name for tetflupyrolimet, has been classified by the Herbicide Resistance Action Committee (HRAC) and the Weed Science Society of America (WSSA) as a Group 28 herbicide, making it the first new mode of action herbicide globally in over three decades. Dodhylex™ active will be an important new rotational tool for growers to manage herbicide resistance, which poses an increasing challenge for growers worldwide.

"Dodhylex™ active is a significant advancement for the agriculture industry as it will help combat resistant grass weeds," said Dr. Seva Rostovtsev, FMC executive vice president and chief technology officer. "This is particularly remarkable because rice is a grass, and controlling grass weeds in a grass crop is challenging."

Studies show this proprietary molecule will offer season-long control of resistant grass weeds in rice, regardless of the cultivation method. FMC continues to research the use of Dodhylex™ active in additional crops, including sugarcane, wheat, soybean and corn.

"Dodhylex™ active is one of many new active ingredients in our robust development pipeline that will contribute to FMC's near and long-term growth," said Brian P. Angeli, FMC executive vice president and chief marketing officer. "There are opportunities to control resistant grass weeds in other crops, and we are exploring additional markets for Dodhylex™ active outside of rice. We believe this will expand our global addressable market in the future."

Dodhylex™ active, which was discovered and developed at FMC's Stine Research Center, is a testament to FMC's commitment to innovation and disciplined approach to advancing new molecules to help combat resistance and support food security for a growing population. Pending regulatory decisions, FMC anticipates the first launches of Dodhylex™ active in 2026.

For more information, please visit www.fmc.com/dodhylexactive

About FMC

FMC Corporation is a global agricultural sciences company dedicated to helping growers produce food, feed, fiber and fuel for an expanding world population while adapting to a changing environment. FMC's innovative crop protection solutions – including biologicals, crop nutrition, digital and precision agriculture – enable growers, crop advisers and turf and pest management professionals to address their toughest challenges economically while protecting the environment. With approximately 5,800 employees at more than 100 sites worldwide, FMC is committed to discovering new herbicide, insecticide and fungicide active ingredients, product formulations and pioneering technologies that are consistently better for the planet. Visit fmc.com to learn more and follow us on LinkedIn®.

Dodhylex is a trademark of FMC Corporation and/or an affiliate. Always read and follow all label directions, restrictions and precautions for use. Dodhylex™ active is not registered for sale or use in any country. No offer for sale, sale, or use of this product is permitted prior to the issuance of the required registrations by the relevant regulatory entity.

