FMC Launches on Freecast

SOUTH BEND, Ind., May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today it has launched on Freecast, joining sister network FETV on the virtual provider.

"We are delighted to partner with Freecast to bring FMC to their subscribers," said Cara Conte, SVP Affiliate Sales of FETV and FMC. "This partnership expands FMC's reach among virtual providers and allows us to deliver our captivating content to an even broader audience. The timing of the launch coincides nicely with the return of "The John Wayne Friday Night Feature" this June. Freecast viewers will be able to join us every Friday night at 8pm ET, starting June 2nd, for a curated lineup of the Duke's most iconic characters and storylines."

"The John Wayne Friday Night Feature" kicks off Friday, June 2nd on FMC with Big Jake, while Hondo, The Sons of Katie Elder, 3 Godfathers, and Hatari! round out the June slate. In addition to "The John Wayne Friday Night Feature", FMC presents programming specials "The Sunday Double Feature", "Primetime Pictures", and "Legends of the West". Titles scheduled for June include 3:10 to Yuma (Glenn Ford), Road to Utopia (Bob Hope, Bing Crosby), The Lady from Shanghai (Rita Hayworth, Orson Welles), The Devil at 4 O'Clock (Spencer Tracy, Frank Sinatra), and more.

About FETV and FMC
Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1990's, and is currently available on Comcast/Xfinity, DISH, FrndlyTV, Philo, altafiber and Freecast. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

