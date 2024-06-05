FMC Preps Over 150 Network Film Premieres in Coming Months

Network Also Announces Family Movie Night to Debut in July

SOUTH BEND, Ind., June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today it has acquired over 150 titles to premiere on the network in the coming months. The network also announced a new programming block named Family Movie Night which will air every Friday at 7p ET starting July 5th.

"FMC has built a great audience with the John Wayne Friday Night Feature, and we look forward to establishing a new family viewing destination with the Family Movie Night," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "The wide variety of film premieres in the second half of this year, including Christmas films, has us very excited about attracting an even wider audience to FMC."

The debut film for Family Movie Night on Friday, July 5th will be The Courtship of Eddie's Father, the 1963 romantic comedy starring Glenn Ford, Ron Howard, and Shirley Jones. Subsequent scheduled films are the Cary Grant classic Room for One More (1952) on July 12th, followed by Flipper (1963) on July 19th and Flipper's New Adventure (1964) on July 26th.

Originally launched in late 2021, FMC's distribution has grown to 25 million homes with the launch of DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and AT&T U-verse in 2023. The network is also available on DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, Freecast, and more.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching more than 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1990's, and is currently available in 25 million homes on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, Comcast/Xfinity, DISH, FrndlyTV, Philo, altafiber and Freecast. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

