FMC Rolls Out the Red Carpet with March Awards Special

"And the Winner Is…" Airing Nightly in Primetime

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMC (Family Movie Classics), home to beloved and timeless movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms, announced today the network will debut a programming special in March titled "And the Winner Is…", a month-long event celebrating the performances and films that defined cinema history. Airing nightly in primetime, the programming special honors past winners for Best Actor, Best Actress, and Best Picture, culminating in an encore week.

FMC March Awards Special

"FMC is proud to be a destination for timeless, award-winning films," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "And the Winner Is… brings together legendary performances and pictures that continue to inspire movie lovers' generation after generation."

Organized by category, And the Winner Is… will unfold over four weeks, each week dedicated for award season's most prestigious prize:

BEST ACTOR WEEK | March 1-7

Celebrating the men whose performances earned cinema's highest honor:

March 1 – The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957) – Alec Guinness





– (1957) – Alec Guinness March 2 – It Happened One Night (1934) – Clark Gable





– (1934) – Clark Gable March 3 – All the King's Men (1949) – Broderick Crawford





– (1949) – Broderick Crawford March 4 – To Kill a Mockingbird (1962) – Gregory Peck





– (1962) – Gregory Peck March 5 – On the Waterfront (1954) – Marlon Brando





– (1954) – Marlon Brando March 6 – True Grit (1969) – John Wayne





– (1969) – John Wayne March 7 – Marty (1955) – Ernest Borgnine

BEST ACTRESS WEEK | March 8-14

A spotlight on Hollywood's most celebrated leading ladies:

March 8 – Jezebel (1938) – Bette Davis





– (1938) – Bette Davis March 9 – Gaslight (1944) – Ingrid Bergman





– (1944) – Ingrid Bergman March 10 – Guess Who's Coming to Dinner (1967) – Katharine Hepburn





– (1967) – Katharine Hepburn March 11 – Come Back, Little Sheba (1952) – Shirley Booth





– (1952) – Shirley Booth March 12 – Kitty Foyle (1940) – Ginger Rogers followed by Born Yesterday (1950) – Judy Holliday





– (1940) – Ginger Rogers followed by (1950) – Judy Holliday March 13 – The Country Girl (1954) – Grace Kelly





– (1954) – Grace Kelly March 14 – The Heiress (1949) – Olivia de Havilland

BEST PICTURE WEEK | March 15-22

Honoring the films that took home Hollywood's top prize:

March 15 – Rebecca (1940) followed b y It Happened One Night (1934)





– (1940) followed b (1934) March 16 – Casablanca (1942) followed by The Bridge on the River Kwai (1957)





– (1942) followed by (1957) March 17 – A Man for All Seasons (1966)





– (1966) March 18 – An American in Paris (1951) followed by All the King's Men (1949)





– (1951) followed by (1949) March 19 – From Here to Eternity (1953) followed by Cimarron (1931)





– (1953) followed by (1931) March 20 – You Can't Take It with You (1938)





– (1938) March 21 – Oliver! (1968)





– (1968) March 22 – In the Heat of the Night (1967) followed by On the Waterfront (1954)

ENCORE WEEK: "DOUBLE THE GOLD" | March 22-29

The celebration continues with encore presentations of the month's award-winning films—giving viewers one more chance to experience Hollywood's finest.

Check fmc.tv for full listings and times.

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of classic movies and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Fubo, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

