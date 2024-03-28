FMCS Unveils 12-Part Video Series Showcasing Its Mission and Services in a Brand-New Way

WASHINGTON, March 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service (FMCS) is proud to announce the launch of its newest educational initiative: the "FMCS 101" video series. Designed to provide a comprehensive overview of the Agency's mission, services, and history, the series aims to become an invaluable public resource, aiding those who seek a deeper understanding of the role FMCS plays in labor relations.

FMCS seal. (PRNewsfoto/FMCS)

Established in 1947, FMCS serves as a vital resource for parties involved in labor disputes, providing mediation, training, and other conflict resolution services. The Agency has been at the forefront of promoting labor-management harmony and a cornerstone of peaceful conflict resolution and dispute management in the United States for more than seven decades.

As an independent agency of the federal government, FMCS is dedicated to facilitating productive dialogue, negotiation, and collaborative solutions between labor and management, thereby averting work stoppages such as strikes and lockouts, minimizing disruptions to commerce, and preserving economic stability.

The 12-part FMCS 101 video series comprise a collection of engaging standalone episodes, each focusing on different aspects of the Agency's operations, role, and impact. From its foundational principles to its contemporary initiatives, the series offers viewers an easy-to-digest explanation of FMCS' mission and functions, including interviews with federal mediators, all in just a few minutes per episode.

"We are excited to launch the FMCS 101 video series as part of our ongoing efforts to promote public education and understanding about our Agency," said FMCS Deputy Director for Field Operations, Javier Ramirez. "These videos serve as a gateway for those seeking to gain knowledge about FMCS operations and our contributions to labor relations and fostering workplace stability in the United States."

The release of this video series comes at a time when labor relations are increasingly complex, underscoring the need for accessible resources to support constructive dialogue and negotiation. By leveraging the power of digital media, FMCS aims to reach a broader audience, including labor unions, employers, government officials, students, and the public.

The series covers topics such as the role of mediation and conciliation in resolving labor disputes, the history of FMCS and its landmark achievements, the training and expertise of FMCS mediators, and the Agency's innovative approaches to conflict resolution in the modern era. Through interviews, narration, informative graphics, and other visual content, the videos provide an accessible and engaging platform for learning about FMCS.

"Whether you are a union representative, an employer, a government official, or a member of the public interested in labor relations, the FMCS 101 video series offers something for everyone," said Ramirez.

The FMCS 101 series episodes are as follows, and can be viewed in any order:

FMCS History and Mission How Does Mediation Work? What Services Does FMCS Provide a New Bargaining Unit? Preparing For Mediation What Is Collective Bargaining Mediation? Alternative Bargaining Public Policy and Negotiated Rulemaking Building Stronger, More Functional, Labor-Management Relationships Arbitration FMCS Training and Conferences Employment Mediation FMCS Mediators

The FMCS 101 video series is available for streaming on the FMCS website and YouTube.

The U.S. Federal Mediation & Conciliation Service (FMCS) is the nation's premier public agency for dispute resolution and conflict management. FMCS was created by Congress as a neutral and independent government agency upon enactment of the Labor-Management Relations Act of 1947 (Taft-Hartley Act) and mandated to resolve industrial conflict and promote labor-management peace and cooperation, minimizing the impact of these disputes on the free flow of commerce. With headquarters in Washington, D.C. and offices across the country, the agency has a proud track record of decades of effective dispute resolution and conflict management services for employers and unions across industries and work activities in the private, public, and federal sectors. FMCS is also recognized for its success facilitating negotiated rulemaking processes and for its robust employment mediation program in the federal sector as well as its global program, partnering with more than 60 countries to provide international consulting and training. For more on FMCS or to request services, visit www.fmcs.gov

