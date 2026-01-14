FMG Announces Executive Leadership Appointments to Accelerate Growth and Innovation

Dave Christensen appointed Chief Executive Officer

Michelle Feinstein joins as Chief Product and Strategy Officer and Mo Ayadi joins as Chief Information Officer

Appointments reflect FMG's commitment to advancing its leading position supporting advisors and marketing teams across wealth and insurance

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, the industry leader in marketing automation software for financial advisors and advisory firms, today announced executive leadership appointments to support continued growth and platform innovation for its enterprise and direct clients across RIAs, broker-dealers, wirehouses, regional firms, and insurance organizations.

FMG co-founder Dave Christensen has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, and Michelle Feinstein has joined FMG as Chief Product and Strategy Officer, succeeding Dave in his previous role. Additionally, Mo Ayadi joins as Chief Information Officer, leading the Information Technology and Security teams.

Scott White will transition to FMG's Board of Directors after nearly a decade as Chief Executive Officer. As a Board member, Scott will continue to provide strategic guidance to FMG, building on his tenure strengthening the firm's position as the platform of choice for advisors.

As Co-Founder of the business, Dave has been the longtime leader of Product and Strategy at FMG, and has led the company's evolution into a modern marketing automation platform used by advisors, firms, and enterprises across wealth and insurance. As AI fundamentally changes how technology platforms are built and how value is delivered to customers, Dave brings deep product leadership, experience and an innovation-forward perspective to guide FMG's next stage of growth.

Prior to joining FMG, Michelle most recently served as General Manager of Global Financial Services Solutions and Strategy at Salesforce, where she led product strategy and go-to-market execution for wealth and asset management clients. Previously, she held senior leadership roles at BNY Mellon Pershing and Albridge. Her experience in enterprise product leadership and commercial execution will support FMG's focus on creating a scalable, compliant marketing solution that seamlessly helps advisors and agents drive organic growth.

Mo brings deep experience building and scaling enterprise business systems, data platforms, and operational reporting. Most notably, during his tenure at LPL Financial, he served as Senior Vice President of Financial Technology Products, helping build a new wealth management platform, advance data strategy, and lead advisor CRM strategy. His addition ensures close collaboration across business systems, data infrastructure, and operational insights, empowering teams with the tools and information they need to make faster, smarter decisions.

"Our clients count on us to help them grow, whether they are individual advisors and agents, multi-advisor firms and agencies, or large enterprises," said Mark Casady, Executive Chairman of FMG. "Scott has been instrumental in building FMG into the trusted platform it is today, and we're grateful for his continued contributions as he transitions to our Board. Dave has played a central role in FMG's product and platform evolution, and he is the right leader to guide the company forward. Michelle brings deep enterprise product experience and a strong track record of helping complex financial services firms connect strategy and execution. Together, this leadership team, including expanded product, technology, and data leadership, positions FMG to accelerate innovation, and deliver more personalized, AI-enabled growth for advisors, agents and enterprise marketing teams."

"GTCR is proud to support FMG as it continues to expand its impact across the wealth and insurance markets under Dave's leadership," said Michael Hollander, Managing Director at GTCR. "We are excited to partner with Dave, whose vision for the platform and deep understanding of FMG's strategy position the company well for its next phase of innovation as it accelerates product development and expands capabilities for advisors and enterprise firms. We look forward to continuing to work with Scott on the Board and believe his insight on the market will be invaluable."

About FMG

FMG is the leading all-in-one marketing platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centric marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 advisors who collectively reach over 45 million investors, approximately one in four investors in the United States, FMG is consistently ranked #1 in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. Through its intuitive, centralized platform, FMG enables users to seamlessly manage websites, email, social media, texting, events, blogs, videos, and more, all from one place. By helping firms stay ahead of evolving trends and implement marketing best practices, FMG continues to set the standard for digital marketing in the wealth management industry.

FMG Media Contact

Susan Theder

Chief Marketing Officer

[email protected]

SOURCE FMG