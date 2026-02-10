FMG Appoints New Chief Revenue Officer to Accelerate Enterprise Expansion Across Wealth Management and Insurance

Matt Newman has over 30 years of global experience growing and transforming services and fintech businesses, with leadership roles in sales, customer success, product, and engineering

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, the industry leader in marketing automation software for financial advisors and advisory firms, today announced the appointment of Matt Newman as Chief Revenue Officer. Newman will lead Sales, Customer Success and Revenue Operations, to align the system from a client's first contact to conversation and through long-term growth.

Scaling the Enterprise Revenue System

FMG operates two go-to-market brands: FMG, serving Wealth Management firms and Agency Revolution, serving Insurance. As AI changes how clients discover advisors and agents, and how firms support advisor-level growth, enterprise firms now need to consolidate vendors, reduce point solution sprawl and implement unified systems that allow for compliant and secure growth with operational discipline.

"FMG has reached an important inflection point as a platform powering organic growth for enterprises and their advisors and agents," said Dave Christensen, Chief Executive Officer of FMG. "As we look to our next phase, having the right systems and alignment in place is critical to sustaining growth at scale. Matt's role strengthens execution across the entire revenue system, building on an already strong foundation across the company."

Deep Enterprise Leadership Experience

Newman's experience and operating discipline position the firm to further expand its relationships with mid-to-large RIAs, wirehouses, banks, insurance agencies, and regional and enterprise broker-dealers. He brings more than 30 years of global experience growing and transforming services and fintech businesses, with leadership roles spanning sales, customer success, product, and engineering.

Most recently, he served as Chief Revenue Officer at Hearsay, leading revenue teams from 2021 through the company's acquisition by Yext in 2024. Prior to Hearsay, Newman was Global Head of Sales and a member of the leadership team at Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS), helping guide the business from its spin-off from MSCI in 2014 through its sale to Deutsche Börse in 2021. Before that, he was with RiskMetrics. During his 17-year tenure at these firms, Newman led product, customer success and sales teams.

"I'm excited to join FMG at a moment when enterprise firms are under pressure to deliver measurable organic growth with fewer vendors and a more connected operating model," Newman said. "AI is raising expectations for relevance, personalization, and speed, while security and compliance requirements remain high. My focus will be to align our go-to-market and customer growth system so enterprise firms can equip their advisors and agents to build trust, be discovered, and convert relationships more consistently."

FMG is backed by GTCR and is leveraging its support to further invest in AI platform capabilities, operating systems and enterprise readiness to drive growth for its customers.

Meeting the Moment for Enterprise Organic Growth

Across wealth management, organic growth is becoming more difficult and requires more sophistication, investment and resources. As search shifts toward AI-generated answers, being found will increasingly depend on trust signals, relevance, and consistent engagement.

"Today, a lot of firms are stuck with disconnected workflows that make it difficult to measure or improve organic growth," added Christensen, "They're also under pressure to use AI to streamline how they engage with customers. FMG's focus is on unifying those systems so growth becomes measurable and repeatable, while supporting centralized strategies and empowering advisors to execute with AI in a compliant way."

About FMG

FMG is the leading all-in-one marketing platform for financial advisors, insurance professionals, and enterprises, empowering them to scale compliant, client-centric marketing that drives organic growth. Trusted by more than 80,000 advisors who collectively reach over 45 million investors, approximately one in four investors in the United States, FMG is consistently ranked number one in market share and customer satisfaction in the T3 Software Survey Report and has been recognized by WealthManagement.com as Best Marketing Automation Platform. Through its intuitive, centralized platform, FMG enables users to manage websites, email, social media, texting, events, blogs, videos, and more, all from one place. By helping firms stay ahead of evolving trends and implement marketing best practices, FMG continues to set the standard for digital marketing in the wealth management industry.

