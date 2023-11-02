FMG Enhances its Premium Website Offering Providing More Customization and Personalized Design Resources

FMG's new premium website offering enables financial advisors to get a unique and beautiful website reflecting their specific brand personality and objectives.

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, a leading SaaS company specializing in marketing content, automation, and websites for financial advisors, announced an upgraded premium website design service enabling deeper personalization and flexibility for financial advisors. The revamped premium offering provides advisors with a tailored website design process, extensive design options, and dedicated support from FMG's website team.

"We know every advisor's brand is unique, so their website should be too," said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer at FMG. "Our enhanced premium website design service gives advisors an unparalleled level of design expertise so we can collaborate to build a stunning website aligned with their business goals and brand style."

Key benefits of FMG's premium website design service include:

A completely bespoke website design reflecting the advisor's specific brand

Three tailored website design concepts to choose from

Hands-on partnership with FMG's website design experts

Flexibility to refine the design and layout

Seamless compliance review and launch support

The premium website design process guides an advisor through a three-phase process, including discovery and alignment, design collaboration, development, and launch:

Phase 1 - Discovery and Alignment: FMG learns about the advisor's brand objectives through an in-depth brand questionnaire and assessment from which designers create three tailored design concepts.

Phase 2 - Development: FMG and the advisor collaborate to select the design elements best suited to the advisor's goals, personality, and brand. Copywriters are brought in to bring the brand message to life. Once completed, FMG submits the website for compliance review.

Phase 3 - Launch: FMG trains the advisor on the ongoing management of their new website, launches it, and provides ongoing support.

"Websites are perhaps a financial advisor's most critical marketing tactic, acting as a firm's digital first impression. Our premium service is the perfect solution for advisors looking for a beautiful, on-of-a-kind website showcasing their unique identity, " Theder said. "We handle everything from creative concept to launch, making it easy for advisors to get a website that perfectly brings their brand to life."

"I take immense pride in ensuring each website we create is infused with the latest design best practices and functionality to fully support our advisors' branding and business objectives," said Brad Davis, Head of Website Design at FMG. "Thanks to the high-level of collaboration in our premium website design process, we're able to incorporate cutting-edge features and customization that truly brings out the unique essence of our advisors' brands online."

This enhanced offering highlights FMG's continued mission to deliver industry leader marketing solutions to advisors that keeps them ahead of their competition.

About FMG

FMG is an all-in-one marketing platform that assists financial advisors and insurance agents in attracting new leads, staying connected with clients, and growing their businesses. Consistently rated first in market share and customer satisfaction from 2019 to 2023 in the T3 Software Survey Report, FMG helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG is headquartered in San Diego, CA, with satellite offices across the United States.

