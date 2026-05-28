FMG Expands Internal Use of AI to Better Serve Advisors and Enterprise Partners

New Marketing Intelligence System helps FMG teams improve execution and better support the large enterprises and more than 80,000 financial advisors and insurance professionals they serve

SAN DIEGO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG, a leading marketing technology platform for wealth management and insurance organizations, today announced the launch of its Marketing Intelligence System, a new internal AI-powered platform that gives FMG teams instant access to approved sales materials, customer proof points, product information, campaign assets, and institutional knowledge through natural-language search and AI-assisted retrieval.

The system is designed to help FMG serve advisors and enterprise partners with greater speed, consistency, and relevance. By applying AI first to its own sales, marketing, and customer-facing workflows, FMG is creating a practical feedback loop between internal execution, product development, and customer outcomes.

"For years, there were problems we wanted to solve for advisors and enterprises that had been marked as impossible and left on the shelf, but AI has changed that," said Dave Christensen, CEO of FMG. "With AI woven into how FMG builds, sells, and serves, the Marketing Intelligence System is one of many examples of how FMG now operates as an AI-first company. We've reimagined the entire experience for the enterprises, financial advisors, and insurance professionals growing with FMG."

Optimized Workflows for Expert Execution

The Marketing Intelligence System is already in active use across FMG's sales and marketing teams, drawing on a unified source of truth that includes FMG's asset library, product briefs, and brand guidelines and voice. It supports three high-value workflows:

Sales Enablement: Helps teams instantly assemble the right collateral for a specific prospect, pulling pricing sheets, case studies, testimonials, and product materials matched to firm type, growth goals, or buying scenario. The result is faster, more relevant responses for prospects.



Helps teams instantly assemble the right collateral for a specific prospect, pulling pricing sheets, case studies, testimonials, and product materials matched to firm type, growth goals, or buying scenario. The result is faster, more relevant responses for prospects. Content Creation: Generates branded, personalized assets on demand, from proposals and follow-ups to presentations and campaign content. Team members can produce on-brand, customized materials mapped to a prospect's specific challenges in minutes, providing a more responsive, tailored experience.



Generates branded, personalized assets on demand, from proposals and follow-ups to presentations and campaign content. Team members can produce on-brand, customized materials mapped to a prospect's specific challenges in minutes, providing a more responsive, tailored experience. Ask It Anything: Gives every team member instant answers to product, positioning, and customer questions, drawn from FMG's full body of institutional knowledge. With the answer always one question away, FMG teams can serve customers with greater speed and confidence.

Together, these workflows are designed to reduce internal friction, improve response quality, and help FMG deliver a more consistent experience across sales, marketing, customer success, and enterprise relationships.

A Flywheel, Not a Feature

FMG views internal AI adoption as more than a productivity and efficiency initiative. It is a continuous learning engine: better internal workflows create sharper insights, sharper insights improve products, and stronger products help customers grow.

"The next era of growth in fintech and wealthtech will be shaped by firms that put AI to work deep inside their own operations, before bringing it to customers," said Susan Theder, Chief Marketing Officer of FMG. "FMG's teams use AI every day to serve advisors and enterprises, and that operating experience is what turns a marketing platform into a true growth partner. The firms that grow with FMG benefit from what we've already learned, so they have a head start on what comes next."

About FMG

FMG is a leading marketing technology platform serving more than 80,000 financial advisors, insurance professionals, and the enterprises that support them. FMG helps RIAs, independent broker-dealers, wealth management firms, banks, credit unions, insurance organizations, and individual producers drive organic growth through smarter client acquisition, stronger retention, and more efficient marketing execution.

Its integrated platform brings together websites, email marketing, social media, compliant texting, automation, AI-powered tools, content, and enterprise controls into a single solution built for financial services. FMG is consistently recognized for market leadership, innovation, and customer satisfaction, including top rankings in the annual T3 Advisor Software Survey.

Based in San Diego, FMG is helping define the future of organic growth for financial services firms by combining marketing expertise, modern technology, and practical AI. Learn more at www.fmgsuite.com.

Media Contact:

Donald Cutler

Haven Tower Group LLC

424 317 4864

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SOURCE FMG