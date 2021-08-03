FMG Suite Launches App for Financial Professionals to Engage Clients and Prospects on Mobile

With the new app, FMG Suite subscribers will receive timely mobile notifications about new content addressing current events, breaking news, and holidays, choose their audience, schedule and review email sends and select social media profiles to share to.

"We have always been laser focused on creating the best possible experience for financial professionals, and the launch of the FMG Suite app represents our commitment to innovation and accessibility for all," said Scott White, FMG Suite CEO. "We see engagement rates of 40%+ when our users share timely content. Now we're making it even easier for financial professionals to share that information quickly."





With the FMG Suite app, financial professionals have access to:

Timely content feed - Filled with award-winning newsworthy, current-event topics, market updates and seasonal messages updated weekly.

- Filled with award-winning newsworthy, current-event topics, market updates and seasonal messages updated weekly. Targeted distribution - Ability to send to all contacts or select groups, and which social media platform to post to.

- Ability to send to all contacts or select groups, and which social media platform to post to. Push notifications - Instant notifications when timely new content is available.

- Instant notifications when timely new content is available. Marketing calendar - Two week view into what's scheduled and what was previously shared.

- Two week view into what's scheduled and what was previously shared. Compliance integration - Posts will automatically go through compliance approval (as applicable).

Victoria Panzer, marketing assistant at Gateway Financial Advisors, Inc., is one of a select number of financial professionals who have been using the FMG Suite mobile app in beta since April and says, "The app is great. It is convenient to use and allows me to do my job on the fly. The ability to send timely messages to clients during volatile markets is priceless!"

"The FMG Suite Mobile App is a vision that spans the whole industry as the primary place for financial professionals to complete marketing tasks on the go," said Dave Christensen, FMG Suite Chief Product & Technology Officer. "All the different functionality FMG Suite customers know and love will eventually ladder up to help build this vision of helping financial professionals communicate and build relationships with customers and prospects. The next enhancement on our Mobile App roadmap will be the addition of Curator, our AI-powered content offering."

The app comes at no additional cost for those who select the FMG Suite Connect™, Attract™, or Elevate™ marketing packages. Download the new FMG Suite app for iOS at the Apple App Store or on Android at the Google Play Store . For more information, go mobile with FMG Suite today.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

FMG Suite Press Contacts

Amanda Larson

FMG Suite/Twenty Over Ten

(855) 360-1732

SOURCE FMG Suite