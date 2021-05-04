FMG Suite Launches New Tools and Educational Resources in Response to the Modernized SEC Marketing Rule

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial professionals, and its recently acquired brand Twenty Over Ten today announced the launch of new tools to help financial professionals leverage customer testimonials in their digital marketing.

Largely untouched for decades, the SEC's modernized marketing rule now permits investment advisors to use testimonials and endorsements, which include traditional referral and solicitation activity, subject to certain conditions.

"Our teams have been tracking, researching and ideating solutions with our broker dealer partners since the new rule was first announced," said Scott White, FMG Suite CEO. "With these tools and resources, we aim to empower advisors and help them feel confident to better market their businesses in a digital environment."

Contingent upon approval from their broker dealers, FMG Suite and Twenty Over Ten customers now have access to:

Testimonial page templates: Fully editable and pre-designed to showcase a roundup of customer testimonials

Fully editable and pre-designed to showcase a roundup of customer testimonials Homepage carousel: Prominently display and rotate through multiple testimonials

Prominently display and rotate through multiple testimonials Google Reviews button: Leads visitors to a reviews page where they can view all or add new reviews

Leads visitors to a reviews page where they can view all or add new reviews Free ebook : Five ways advisors can leverage the SEC marketing rule change

Five ways advisors can leverage the SEC marketing rule change Weekly educational resources : A month of posts on modern marketing under the updated SEC rule

These tools and resources are being made available to registered investment advisors and financial professionals affiliated with broker dealers that have approved their use.

These new features come just months after FMG Suite announced the acquisition of Twenty Over Ten and delivers on their mission of pooling resources to offer financial advisors the most modern lead-generation marketing solutions with award-winning client service.

About FMG Suite

The FMG Suite family of companies, including the recently acquired Twenty Over Ten , is dedicated to helping financial professionals develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate communications across multiple channels. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

FMG Suite Press Contacts

Amanda Larson

FMG Suite/Twenty Over Ten

[email protected].com





SOURCE FMG Suite