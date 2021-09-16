FMG Suite Partners with LPL Financial to Deliver One-Click Compliance Experience Enhancing Financial Advisors' Ability to Conduct Scalable and Effective Digital Marketing

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FMG Suite , a SaaS company specializing in marketing software and services for financial advisors and insurance agents, today announced the expansion of its strategic partnership with LPL Financial to further elevate the advisor digital marketing experience. With this expanded partnership, financial advisors affiliated with LPL can use a unique one-click compliance workflow solution to submit email, social, website, and general content changes directly from FMG Suite's industry-leading, all-in-one marketing platform.

With the FMG Suite one-click compliance experience, LPL advisors can bypass time-consuming, manual submissions processes for marketing content with one simple click.

Scott White, CEO of FMG Suite, said, "There's nothing more effective than digital marketing when it comes to helping financial advisors win new clients while growing existing client relationships. By sharing their stories and communicating seamlessly across multiple digital channels – from email campaigns and websites, to social media and our new mobile app – financial advisors can build connections and drive engagement that ladders up directly to business growth. But while the importance of digital marketing is clear, it's equally important for financial advisors to market themselves only on a fully compliant basis, given how heavily regulated the wealth management industry continues to be."

"Financial advisors who leverage digital marketing to reach their full business potential need the most simplified and streamlined compliance review and approval process possible," said Susan Theder, CMO/CXO of FMG Suite. "FMG Suite has successfully partnered with many of the industry's leading broker-dealers, insurance agencies, and mid-large wealth management firms to provide their advisors with an integrated marketing and compliance solution. Financial advisors, like those affiliated with LPL Financial, serve a role in helping individuals and families reach their financial and life goals. This is what drives us to continuously evolve our capabilities and enhance advisors' ability to connect with clients and prospective clients who need their guidance."

Highlights of the solution include:

In application compliance submission process that routes marketing content directly to LPL's Marketing Regulatory Review Team

Access to one platform from which advisors can manage all aspects of their marketing from websites, blogs, email, and social media, to events, print—and even push content from mobile devices through FMG's newly released mobile app

No need to check on status - approved content is published automatically

Countless hours saved

Learn more about what FMG Suite can offer LPL advisors.

About FMG Suite

FMG Suite powers an all-in-one marketing platform that helps financial advisors and insurance agents attract new leads, stay connected with clients and grow their businesses. Rated first in market share and customer satisfaction three years in a row by T3 Software Survey Report, FMG Suite helps its customers develop comprehensive marketing strategies and automate their most effective marketing tactics. FMG Suite is headquartered in San Diego, CA with satellite offices across the United States.

FMG Suite Press Contacts

Susan Theder

FMG Suite

[email protected]

SOURCE FMG Suite

Related Links

https://fmgsuite.com

