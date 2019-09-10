FMI Advises P.J. Mechanical on Sale to Aterian Investment Partners

P.J. Mechanical is the largest mechanical contractor in the New York Metro Area. The company specializes in providing comprehensive HVAC installation and services to high-rise office towers, corporate complexes, sports stadiums, hospitals, and a variety of other structures. P.J. Mechanical was founded in 1971 and has approximately 500 employees. For additional information, visit P.J. Mechanical's website at www.pjmechanical.com .

Peter and Jamie Pappas, Presidents of P.J. Mechanical, commented, "Our father started this business almost 50 years ago, but we needed the right strategic and financial partner to continue growing the company. We are therefore thrilled about diversifying our services and expanding our client base by joining forces with Aterian. We expect a continued increase in demand for our best-in-class mechanical services within the New York market and they represent an ideal cultural fit. Ryan Foley and Dylan Faust of FMI were instrumental in identifying our new partners and guiding us through an extremely complicated, time-consuming M&A process."

Aterian Investment Partners is an operationally-focused middle market private investment firm with over $700 million in capital under management, providing resources to further enhance operations, growth and investment initiatives. For more information, visit Aterian Investment Partners' website at www.aterianpartners.com.

About FMI Capital Advisors:

FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm exclusively serving the Built Environment. With more than 700 completed M&A transactions, our industry focus enables us to maximize value for our clients through our deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise and unparalleled network of industry relationships.

FMI Capital Advisors Contact:

Ryan Foley, Managing Director

rfoley@fminet.com

303-398-7202

SOURCE FMI Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fminet.com

