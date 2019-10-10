FMI Advises Quick Mount PV in Sale to Esdec

Esdec has now acquired three solar mounting companies in the U.S. It entered the U.S. market via the acquisition of EcoFasten in 2018 (also represented by FMI), and announced the acquisitions of both Quick Mount PV and Iron Ridge on the same day. Esdec now boasts the largest assortment of solar mounting solutions in the market and has catapulted the company into a clear leadership position in the U.S. market.

"The American solar industry is among the strongest in the world, and solar hardware is a critical tool in that growth. Joining Esdec will help us continue our expansion—providing us the resources of a global company while maintaining our independence," said Yann Brandt, CEO of Quick Mount PV. "It was a pleasure to work with FMI as our financial advisor. Their experience in the solar market proved to be an invaluable asset as we worked to structure and negotiate this transaction."

FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is a leading investment banking firm exclusively serving the Built Environment. With more than 700 completed M&A transactions, our industry focus enables us to maximize value for our clients through our deep market knowledge, strong technical expertise and unparalleled network of industry relationships.

