FMI advises Windsor Rock Products, Inc. on sale to RiverBend Materials

Based in Keizer, Oregon, Windsor Rock Products is a leading producer of aggregate materials in the Mid-Willamette Valley. The company produces and supplies over 50 different types of aggregate products that can be utilized in ready-mix concrete, hot mix asphalt, and road base applications.

Bill McCall, owner of Windsor Rock Products, commented, "We are delighted to join the RiverBend Materials family, an industry leader who shares our values and culture. This is a great next chapter and we look forward to continuing to deliver the best quality products to our customers."

The acquisition of Windsor Rock Products expands RiverBend Materials' footprint in Oregon and will provide a long-term aggregate reserve position in the Salem and Portland markets.

