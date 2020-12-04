FMI Releases Fourth Quarterly Publication, "2021 and Beyond: Why Operational Excellence Matters"

As the industry continues to deal with the changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic recession and predicted declines, there are ways to lead through the disruptions and come out ahead of the competition. That's why FMI is focusing this collection of articles on operational excellence. We expect the industry to remain under pressure in 2021 and leaders will need to focus on completing projects, while preparing for difficult market conditions.

Leverage operational excellence best practices to lead through the current business and economic downturn.

"As critical as performance-based strategies are to weathering difficult markets, it is vitally important that a leader remains committed to the company's vision and the core purpose and values that define the organization," says Chris Daum, CEO of FMI. "After all, strategies will evolve as market conditions change, but the continuous pursuit of your envisioned future is constant."

This edition of the Quarterly includes articles on operational excellence: getting "mean and lean" to outperform, improving productivity and managing talent, as well as reminding you why staying true to your company's vision still matters. One article introduces the concept of a COVID-19 productivity factor that captures both positive and negative effects of pandemic-driven changes to crew size, job site conditions, project schedules and other work processes.

To discover more of our insights and to access the FMI Quarterly, click here.

