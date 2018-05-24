Midwest Minerals, headquartered within the four state community in Pittsburg, KS, is an aggregates company with extensive, high-quality reserves. Since 1947, Midwest Minerals has provided crushed limestone aggregates and agricultural lime throughout southeast Kansas, northeast Oklahoma and southwest Missouri. The acquisition of Midwest Minerals expands Summit's market presence in southeast Kansas.

Summit Materials is a leading vertically integrated materials-based company that supplies aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete and asphalt in the United States and British Columbia, Canada.

About FMI Capital Advisors:

FMI Capital Advisors, a subsidiary of FMI Corporation, is the leading investment banking firm serving the Construction Materials industry. With over 100 completed transactions in Construction Materials, our industry focus enables us to provide our clients with valuable insight and advice. Clients gain access to our unparalleled network of industry contacts and relationships, deep market knowledge and technical expertise, based on decades of experience.

FMI Capital Advisors Contact:

George Reddin

Managing Director, FMI Capital Advisors

919.785.9286

greddin@fminet.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fmi-represents-midwest-minerals-in-sale-to-summit-materials-300654692.html

SOURCE FMI Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fminet.com

