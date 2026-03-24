FMIC Expands Use of Chrp's AI-Based Home Health Reports to Reduce Non-CAT Water & Fire Claims

After a Successful Launch with New Business, First Mutual Insurance Company will Leverage Chrp's AI-Based Self Inspections for Home & Farmhouse Renewals in North Carolina on June 1, 2026 , and Pilot an Inspection for Poultry Farms.

SMITHFIELD, N.C., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Mutual Insurance Company today announced it has extended its commercial agreement with Chrp Technologies, an AI-driven home risk platform that identifies 400+ failure points inside & outside homes that can lead to property claims.

First Mutual Insurance Company (FMIC), headquartered in Smithfield, NC, sells insurance products through a broad network of independent agents located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company offers coverage for homeowners, farmowners, swine & poultry, and more.

One of the ways FMIC has maintained historically low loss ratios is by inspecting every property. This allows them to minimize costs for their policyholders and maintain a formidable market presence. Before Chrp Technologies, FMIC relied upon traditional inspections to underwrite new homeowners and farmowners policies in North Carolina.

One challenge the company faced when using traditional inspection companies was slow turnaround times, resulting in underwriting delays. Another issue the company faced was most traditional inspections did not capture imagery inside homes and farmhouses.

"Chrp's AI-based self-inspections have not only improved turnaround times, but also improved the risk control process in a few other ways," said Davidson Neville, President, FMIC. "First, it allows us to partner with our policyholders to help them prevent losses before they occur. For example, one policyholder noticed during her self-inspection that the air handler in her attic was leaking. This led her to call her plumber right away to fix the issue. She later called us to say "Thank You" for helping her avoid the hassle of dealing with a water loss that could have caused significant damage."

"Second, Chrp not only helps us to capture more imagery inside and outside a home or farmhouse, but also automatically flags issues that underwriters can quickly review. This enables underwriters to focus on items that need attention and to provide feedback to agents & policyholders faster. Chrp has probably cut the time underwriters spend reviewing inspection reports by 50%," noted Neville.

Chrp's AI-based self-inspections are used by 30+ insurers to identify non-CAT water and fire issues from cell phone imagery and can also be tailored to a carrier's underwriting guidelines.

Carriers like FMIC can walk consumers through a guided self-inspection of their home by simply texting a link. A typical inspection for a 3-bedroom home takes less than 30 minutes.

After the imagery is captured, Chrp's AI models analyze each image to identify failure points inside and outside of homes and farmhouses. Any issues are highlighted at the top of Chrp's home health assessment reports, enabling underwriters to take immediate action.

Chrp's analysis has shown the top five hazards detected from AI-based home health inspections across the United States are the following:

25% Faulty Shut-Off Valve

24% Supply Line Damage

10% Roof Damage

5% Vegetation Contact

4% Electrical Hazards

"We've really enjoyed our journey with FMIC, and they are a great example of how a small mutual carrier can use AI-based home health reports to become a trusted risk advisor for their policyholders," explained Chin Ma, President & Co-Founder, Chrp. "Currently, 81% of FMIC's policyholders are completing their self-guided surveys. We're looking forward to working with FMIC to increase that number and expand Chrp's use case into other areas," said Ma.

Going forward, FMIC plans to expand its use of Chrp's AI-based self-inspections to include home & farmhouse renewals in North Carolina on June 1, 2026, and is actively piloting Chrp's AI-based inspections to identify issues within Poultry Farms.

For more information about this release, FMIC policyholders & agents may contact Allison Hudson at [email protected]. All other inquiries may be directed to Zane Koeller at [email protected].

About First Mutual Insurance Company

First Mutual Insurance Company (FMIC) was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Smithfield, NC. Currently, FMIC markets insurance products through a broad network of independent agents located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Highly rated and backed by A-level reinsurers, FMIC maintains the financial strength that policyholders and agents expect from their insurance company. For more information, visit: https://www.fmicnc.com/

About Chrp

Chrp is an AI-powered home assessment and loss prevention platform. By combining advanced technology with deep construction and insurance expertise, Chrp identifies potential hazards inside and outside the home before they become costly losses. Partnering with carriers of all sizes across the country, Chrp is redefining how insurers prevent risk, enhance underwriting efficiency, and protect policyholders' homes.

Learn more at www.chrptech.com

SOURCE Chrp Technologies, Inc.