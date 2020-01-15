FMLS and MGMLS Announce Partnership to Greatly Extend Listing Exposure, Software Capabilities and Training Offerings

ATLANTA and MACON, Ga., Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) and the Middle Georgia Multiple Listing Service (MGMLS) announced a new agreement today that benefits homebuyers, sellers and real estate professionals throughout the state of Georgia.

Under the partnership, property listings will be shared in the native MLS system throughout the expansive FMLS network as well as the middle Georgia network. This dramatically increases exposure throughout the state, which helps agents and brokers market and sell properties with more efficiency for potentially faster sales.

"This expands the market opportunity for both MLS'," according to Jeremy Crawford, President and CEO of FMLS. "There's a lot of movement between markets, and this makes the process much easier." In addition, FMLS will extend new, state-of-the-art technology tools to MGMLS members, with products such as Cloud CMA, Showing Time, Down Payment Resource, and Remine Pro and Docs. "With nearly 46,000 members, we can purchase software much more affordably per user and extend that volume buying power to MGMLS's members," Crawford concludes.

Suzanne Beers, MGMLS' Executive Director added, "We are very excited to have greater exposure to our listings in the greater Atlanta area and new technology choices. We will also be able to access the FMLS Training Institute, which provides high-quality and accredited real estate training as a free MGMLS member-benefit." The FMLS Institute currently offers 33 of GREC's mandated 36 hours of continuing education necessary to maintain a real estate license.

"As more consumers start their home buying and selling process online, this allows us to have better access to the latest real estate data in the most efficient technology and training tools. This opens the door to more referral business between brokers and agents, which helps everyone," Beers continues.

The new agreement is effective today with many new products and services being rolled out in second quarter of 2020.

About FMLS

First Multiple Listing Service (FMLS) was founded 62 years ago by four brokers who wanted to share real estate listings and connect buyers and sellers. Today, FMLS is one of the largest MLS' in North America, serving nearly 46,000 real estate professionals and Realtors® in Georgia. Depending on the opportunity, FMLS may be willing to extend its software and real estate services to other like-minded organizations in Georgia and beyond. For more information, contact Steve Mapes at smapes@fmls.com.

About MGMLS

Originally called "Macon Multiple Listing Service", Mid Georgia MLS was founded in 1970 by five local brokers. Their goal was to make the listing of all member companies available to members and their agents. From this humble beginning MGMLS has grown to cover the middle Georgia area which includes 21 counties and is the premier MLS and data services provider for real estate professionals in central Georgia. MGMLS will celebrate 50 years in business this May.

