FMS 2024 Announces Keynote Addresses

Featuring the Latest High-Performance Memory and Storage Technology Advances

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage recognized as the world's foremost gathering highlighting the advancements, trends, and key figures shaping the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage technologies, and SSD markets, today announces it will feature 11 keynote presentations.

"Keynote addresses are a traditional FMS highlight. This year's FMS will be no exception," said Jay Kramer, FMS keynote Master of Ceremonies. "Attendees will hear about the latest memory and storage technology advances empowering emerging applications driven by AI, big data analytics, quantum computing and 5G infrastructure."

This year's keynotes address emerging memory and storage topics, including next generation applications leveraging AI innovations from top companies including FADU, KIOXIA, KOVE Microchip, Micron, NEO Semiconductor, Phison, Samsung, Silicon Motion, SK hynix, and Western Digital. Keynote addresses will be held on Tuesday and Wednesday of FMS.

"The FMS keynote presentations have always been an important forum for our attendees to learn about the latest innovations in high performance memory and storage from both major players and emerging new companies," said Chuck Sobey, FMS General Chair. "The breadth of topics disclosed range from new product categories to new applications in AI, machine learning, and cognitive computing."

FMS has added a Thursday Main Stage Special Event with an Executive AI Panel hosted and moderated by NVIDIA covering storage and memory for AI Workloads. This distinguished panel will include representatives from KIOXIA, NVIDIA, Samsung, Supermicro, and VAST Data. This exceptional panel will bring together leading experts from the most innovative companies, offering diverse perspectives on the latest advancements and trends in artificial intelligence. Attendees can expect valuable insights into the direction of the industry and emerging technologies.

FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage showcases the latest technology trends spanning all facets of high-performance memory and storage technologies, the industry's most innovative products, and the broadest coverage of the rapidly expanding storage market. Popular continuing features include FMS timeline, invited talks from well-known experts, analyst panels focused on industry trends, Chat with the Experts session, the FMS Lifetime Achievement Award, Best of Show Awards, and a reception featuring SuperWomen of FMS.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory, storage technologies, and SSD and HDD markets. FMS is the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving high-speed memory technology adoption, and various storage technologies and applications within AI, enterprise IT infrastructure, cloud environments, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is the world's leading conference and exhibition that brings together customers, IT professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including its intersection with artificial intelligence.

