Premier Event for Memory and Storage Scheduled for August Accepting Presentation Proposals

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage , taking place August 6-8, 2024 at the Santa Clara Convention Center in California , has opened its call for presentations and panels . FMS: the Future of Memory and Storage, formerly Flash Memory Summit, has rebranded to include all storage technologies and applications. The premier global event for memory and storage, FMS24 will encompass the most important innovations in solid-state memory and storage technologies, architectures, and applications. Primary presentation categories at FMS24 now number 24, with numerous sub-categories covering a broad scope of technology topics. Opportunities to present include automotive, cold data, computational storage, CXL, design automation, aerospace to outer space data, and UCIe/chiplets topics.

FMS24 Call For Presentations Now Open

Speakers and panelists at this year's conference will promote thought leadership in storage and memory, share insightful applications, create important partnerships, and generate interest in their products and services. The conference invites qualified speakers to raise their visibility in the industry and create valuable alliances as an FMS presenting participant.

"FMS24 is expanding to cover a broad spectrum of storage applications, both including and beyond flash memory," said Willie Nelson, FMS24 Program Chair. "With over 100 topics to choose from in our Call for Presentations and Panels, we look forward to a diverse and expanded program covering cutting-edge solutions, emerging use cases, and innovative applications."

Competition for acceptance will be high. You are invited to submit interesting, timely, and engaging presentation and panel submissions.

Presentation proposals are due by Thursday, February 29, 2024 . Submission Topics of Interest Include (but are not limited to):

Aerospace to Outer Space Data

AI and ML Applications

Asia Memory and Storage Markets

and Storage Markets Automotive Applications

Business Strategy and Memory Markets

Cloud Storage and Applications

Cold Data

Computational Storage

CXL

Data Center Applications

Data Security/Ransomware Protection

Design Automation

DRAM

Flash Architectures and Provisioning

Networks and Connections

NVMe

Open Source Software

Other Memory Technologies

QLC and PLC

SSD Technology

Sustainability

Testing and Performance

UCIe and Chiplets

Potential presenters are welcome to suggest an additional topic with your abstract submission. All will be notified regarding proposal acceptance by April 5, 2024.

About FMS: The Future of Memory and Storage

FMS, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world's largest conference and exhibition featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving flash memory and high-speed memory technology adoption and various storage technologies and applications within AI, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. It is a leading conference and exhibition that brings together professionals, analysts, and industry leaders to explore the latest trends and innovations in memory and storage technologies. With a renewed focus on inclusivity and forward-thinking, FMS is dedicated to shaping the future of storage applications, including the intersection with artificial intelligence.

