FM:Systems Achieves FedRAMP "In Process" Designation

RALEIGH, N.C., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FM:Systems , provider of the most scalable and intuitive all-in-one workplace management platform, announced today its FMS:Workplace solution has achieved the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program's (FedRAMP) "In Process" designation.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that promotes the adoption of secure cloud services across the federal government by providing a standardized approach to security and risk assessment for cloud technologies, like FM:Systems solutions. Through its sponsorship with the U.S. Department of Education, FM:Systems is working to reach full FedRAMP authorization for FMS:Workplace within one year.

"With the rise of remote and hybrid work, many organizations are looking for smart ways to optimize their real estate, reduce expenses, and deliver productive workplace experiences," said Kurt von Koch, CEO of FM:Systems. "Achieving the FedRAMP In Process designation for our FMS:Workplace solution allows federal clients to access our trusted workplace management suite of software solutions in a secure cloud environment so they can gain the data-backed insights needed to make strategic decisions about their real estate and workplace needs."

As a flexible, easy-to-use Integrated Workplace Management Solution, federal agencies can use FMS:Workplace to seamlessly manage, analyze, and report on facilities and real estate operations and maintenance (O&M) information all in a single system. The FMS:Workplace solution includes:

Space Management

Sustainability Management

Move Management

Maintenance Management

Strategic Scenario Planning

Real Estate Management

Asset Management

Project Management

"The increase of data breaches and phishing campaigns taking place across the U.S. and globally means it's critical for government agencies to take every step they can to safeguard sensitive information and data privacy," said the Chief Information Officer (CIO), of the U.S. Department of Education. "FM:Systems provides workplace management solutions that meet FedRAMP authorization requirements and federal cloud security standards."

FM:Systems workplace management solutions are used by over 150 government institutions, including 10 of the 15 federal government departments. For more information on FM:Systems FedRAMP authorized solutions, visit the government page on their website .

About FM:Systems

FM:Systems all-in-one workplace management platform helps more than 1,200 of the world's largest organizations access, manage, and measure every aspect of their real estate portfolio. With the most complete range of intuitive and scalable space management, hybrid work, workplace analytics and smart sensor solutions, our customers gain the data-backed clarity and vision necessary to make strategic real estate decisions and deliver high-performance workplaces today and long into the future. For more information about FM:Systems, please visit www.fmsystems.com .

