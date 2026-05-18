FNB Builds on Record of Workplace Excellence with Additional Awards

Company Recognized as a Top Employer in South Carolina and for Military Spouses

CHARLESTON, S.C., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it has been named a Top Workplace in South Carolina for 2026, the third time FNB has been listed among the state's most dynamic and people-centric companies. In addition, FNB has been recognized as a Top Employer for Military Spouses.

"We are proud to be recognized for our focus on building a workplace culture that supports employee engagement, strong performance and a meaningful impact for our stakeholders. Our employees bring our culture to life, and FNB could not find a better source of talent than the spouses of those who serve in the U.S. military because of their dedication and commitment," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Exciting, high-growth markets such as South Carolina are important to our continued growth, and our success is a direct reflection of our investments in our people and the local communities we serve."

Top Workplaces South Carolina

The Top Workplaces awards are administered by Energage, an independent research firm committed to studying workplaces and identifying companies that foster a healthy and fulfilled workforce. Anonymous employee feedback is used to measure workplaces in various categories, including values, communication and leadership, with only the highest-ranking companies recognized for their culture. FNB has earned Top Workplaces awards nationally and regionally, as well as honors for financial services, national culture excellence, leadership, innovation, employee well-being and professional development, among others.

As highlighted in FNB's 2025 branch expansion announcement, the Company has made substantial investments in Greenville and Charleston and today operates more than 200 customer touchpoints throughout the state — most recently adding branches in Summerville and West Ashley.

Top Employer for Military Spouses

FNB's recognition as a Top Employer for Military Spouses reflects a commitment to creating an inclusive and supportive workplace for military-connected families. The Company prioritizes flexible career opportunities, competitive benefits and thoughtful policies that address the challenges military spouses often face, including relocation and deployment-related transitions. Through proactive recruitment efforts, career development support and partnerships with organizations that support the families of service members, FNB enables military spouses and veterans to build meaningful, long-term careers while balancing the demands of their unique situations, reinforcing the Company's mission to do the right thing for its employees and communities. FNB also was named a Top Veteran-Friendly Employer by U.S. Veterans Magazine for 2024–2025.

FNB has earned more than 90 national and regional workplace and culture excellence awards, including as one of Newsweek's America's Most Admired Workplaces for 2026. Visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page to learn more about the honors the Company has received for its outstanding culture, industry-leading client experience and strong community leadership. For opportunities to join the Company's award-winning team, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management and advisory services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation